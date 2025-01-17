Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,039 in the last 365 days.

CDC alerts clinicians to accelerate type A flu subtyping in hospitalized patients

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today released an advisory recommending clinicians expedite subtyping of type A influenza samples from hospitalized patients, particularly individuals in an intensive care unit. The CDC recommends that this subtyping occur as soon as possible following admission — ideally within 24 hours — to determine whether the virus is a seasonal influenza A subtype (i.e. A[H1] and A[H3]) or a novel influenza A virus, such as avian influenza A H5N1. The agency said these efforts can help prevent delays in identifying human H5N1 bird flu infections and support timely infection control and investigation.  

 

The CDC still considers bird flu a low risk to the public. The agency said while seasonal flu levels are high nationally, nearly all individuals currently hospitalized with type A flu infections are likely experiencing a seasonal strain. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDC alerts clinicians to accelerate type A flu subtyping in hospitalized patients

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more