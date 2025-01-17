Submit Release
AHA releases 2025 Advocacy Agenda

The AHA yesterday released its 2025 Advocacy Agenda that details the association's key priorities for Congress, the Administration, regulatory agencies and courts. The agenda is focused on ensuring access to care; strengthening the health care workforce; advancing quality, equity and health care system resiliency; leading innovation in care delivery; and reducing health care system costs for patient care.

