NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox, President Adams and Speaker Schultz respond to Mayor Mendenhall’s public safety plan

801-865-5882 | [email protected] Gov. Cox, President Adams and Speaker Schultz respond to Mayor Mendenhall’s public safety plan SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 16, 2025) – Gov. Cox, President Adams and Speaker Schultz release the following statement: “The safety and well-being of all Utahns is and will continue to be our common goal. We are eager to see decisive steps taken to achieve that goal. We look forward to collaborating with Mayor Mendenhall, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County and all stakeholders to take meaningful action, implement the plan and restore public safety and confidence in our capital city.”

