Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,671 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox holds press conference to address online safety, student focus, and digital choice 

What: 

Gov. Cox will hold a ceremonial bill signing to highlight landmark legislation that establishes Utah as a national leader in protecting kids online, removes phones from classrooms, and gives people — not social media platforms — control of their personal information.

When: 

Friday, April 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: 

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

350 State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Margaret Busse, Executive Director of Utah Department of Commerce

Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty

Tomicah Tillemann, Project Liberty President

Other leadership from Project Liberty

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore

Sen. Michael McKell 

Sen. Todd Weiler

Rep. Jim Dunnigan

Rep. Doug Fiefia

Rep. Douglas Welton

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Cox holds press conference to address online safety, student focus, and digital choice 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more