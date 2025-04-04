Gov. Cox holds press conference to address online safety, student focus, and digital choice
What:
Gov. Cox will hold a ceremonial bill signing to highlight landmark legislation that establishes Utah as a national leader in protecting kids online, removes phones from classrooms, and gives people — not social media platforms — control of their personal information.
When:
Friday, April 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.
Where:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
350 State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Margaret Busse, Executive Director of Utah Department of Commerce
Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty
Tomicah Tillemann, Project Liberty President
Other leadership from Project Liberty
Sen. Lincoln Fillmore
Sen. Michael McKell
Sen. Todd Weiler
Rep. Jim Dunnigan
Rep. Doug Fiefia
Rep. Douglas Welton
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.