Gov. Cox holds press conference to address online safety, student focus, and digital choice 

What: Gov. Cox will hold a ceremonial bill signing to highlight landmark legislation that establishes Utah as a national leader in protecting kids online, removes phones from classrooms, and gives people — not social media platforms — control of their personal information. When: Friday, April 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Where: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol 350 State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Margaret Busse, Executive Director of Utah Department of Commerce Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty Tomicah Tillemann, Project Liberty President Other leadership from Project Liberty Sen. Lincoln Fillmore Sen. Michael McKell Sen. Todd Weiler Rep. Jim Dunnigan Rep. Doug Fiefia Rep. Douglas Welton

