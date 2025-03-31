Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 3/31/25-4/6/25
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
March 31 – April 6, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, March 31
No public meetings
Tuesday, April 1
No public meetings
Wednesday, April 2
9:30 a.m. Meeting with Alan Fuller, Utah Department of Government Operations, DTS
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:10 a.m. Meeting with Laura Hanson, Senior Advisor for Long-Range Planning
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
Thursday, April 3
10:30 a.m. Ceremonial signing for public safety legislation
Location: 300 S, Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City
Media Availability
Friday, April 4
10:00 a.m. Ceremonial signing for tech safety legislation
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
11:00 a.m. Ceremonial bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:40 p.m. Speak at 13th Annual Governor’s State of Sport Awards
Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
Saturday, April 5
No public meetings
Sunday, April 6
4:00 p.m. Opening dinner with Utah trade delegation
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
March 31 – April 6, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, March 31
9:00 a.m. Call with Secretaries of State
Location: Virtual
Tuesday, April 1
No public meetings
Wednesday, April 2
9:00 a.m. Granite School District Volunteer for Good Service Meetings
Location: Kearns High School, 5525 Cougar Ln, Kearns
Thursday, April 3
10:30 a.m. Ceremonial signing for public safety legislation
Location: 300 S, Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City
Media Availability
1:00 p.m. Meet with Utah Domestic Violence Coalition Executive Director Jen Campbell
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety Sergeant Jen Faumuina
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet with Long Range Planning Senior Advisor Laura Hanson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, April 4
10:00 a.m. Ceremonial signing for tech safety legislation
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
11:00 a.m. Ceremonial bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:40 p.m. Attend 13th Annual Governor’s State of Sport Awards
Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
Sunday, April 6
5:30 p.m. Mia Love viewing
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
