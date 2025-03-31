Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 3/31/25-4/6/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule March 31 – April 6, 2025 **The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, March 31 No public meetings Tuesday, April 1 No public meetings Wednesday, April 2 9:30 a.m. Meeting with Alan Fuller, Utah Department of Government Operations, DTS Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 10:10 a.m. Meeting with Laura Hanson, Senior Advisor for Long-Range Planning Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 6:00 p.m. Mansion Artist Awards Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City Thursday, April 3 10:30 a.m. Ceremonial signing for public safety legislation Location: 300 S, Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City Media Availability Friday, April 4

10:00 a.m. Ceremonial signing for tech safety legislation Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Media Access 11:00 a.m. Ceremonial bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 6:40 p.m. Speak at 13th Annual Governor’s State of Sport Awards Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City Saturday, April 5 No public meetings Sunday, April 6 4:00 p.m. Opening dinner with Utah trade delegation Location: Montreal, Quebec Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule March 31 – April 6, 2025 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** Monday, March 31 9:00 a.m. Call with Secretaries of State Location: Virtual Tuesday, April 1 No public meetings Wednesday, April 2 9:00 a.m. Granite School District Volunteer for Good Service Meetings Location: Kearns High School, 5525 Cougar Ln, Kearns Thursday, April 3 10:30 a.m. Ceremonial signing for public safety legislation Location: 300 S, Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City Media Availability 1:00 p.m. Meet with Utah Domestic Violence Coalition Executive Director Jen Campbell Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety Sergeant Jen Faumuina Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:30 p.m. Meet with Long Range Planning Senior Advisor Laura Hanson Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Friday, April 4

10:00 a.m. Ceremonial signing for tech safety legislation Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Media Access 11:00 a.m. Ceremonial bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 6:40 p.m. Attend 13th Annual Governor’s State of Sport Awards Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City Sunday, April 6 5:30 p.m. Mia Love viewing Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

