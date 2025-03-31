Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 3/31/25-4/6/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

March 31 – April 6, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, March 31

No public meetings

Tuesday, April 1 

No public meetings

Wednesday, April 2 

9:30 a.m. Meeting with Alan Fuller, Utah Department of Government Operations, DTS

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:10 a.m. Meeting with Laura Hanson, Senior Advisor for Long-Range Planning

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Thursday, April 3 

10:30 a.m. Ceremonial signing for public safety legislation

Location: 300 S, Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City

Media Availability

Friday, April 4
10:00 a.m. Ceremonial signing for tech safety legislation

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

11:00 a.m. Ceremonial bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:40 p.m. Speak at 13th Annual Governor’s State of Sport Awards

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Saturday, April 5

No public meetings

Sunday, April 6

4:00 p.m. Opening dinner with Utah trade delegation

Location: Montreal, Quebec 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

March 31 – April 6, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, March 31

9:00 a.m. Call with Secretaries of State

Location: Virtual

Tuesday, April 1

No public meetings

Wednesday, April 2

9:00 a.m. Granite School District Volunteer for Good Service Meetings

Location: Kearns High School, 5525 Cougar Ln, Kearns

Thursday, April 3

10:30 a.m. Ceremonial signing for public safety legislation

Location: 300 S, Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City

Media Availability

1:00 p.m. Meet with Utah Domestic Violence Coalition Executive Director Jen Campbell

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety Sergeant Jen Faumuina

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet with Long Range Planning Senior Advisor Laura Hanson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, April 4
10:00 a.m. Ceremonial signing for tech safety legislation

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

11:00 a.m. Ceremonial bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:40 p.m. Attend 13th Annual Governor’s State of Sport Awards

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Sunday, April 6

5:30 p.m. Mia Love viewing

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

