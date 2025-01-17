DHS Airs Know2Protect® Public Service Announcement to Protect Kids Online Through Its Partnerships with NFL, NASCAR

PSA “It Only Takes 19 Seconds” Highlights How Quickly Online Conversations Can Turn Dangerous, Encourages Parents and Trusted Adults to Talk with Young People on Online Child Exploitation and Abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with the National Football League (NFL) and NASCAR, announced its latest Public Service Announcement (PSA) to increase public awareness of online child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA). Through its partnership with the Know2Protect campaign, NASCAR played the PSA at several NASCAR Cup Series races including Talladega, Homestead Miami, Martinsville and Phoenix. The PSA is also airing on the NFL Network throughout this football season to reach millions of fans of all ages across the country.

Know2Protect, a first-of-its-kind public awareness campaign to combat online CSEA, is leveraging the reach and influence of key partners across society – including professional sports leagues – to encourage parents and trusted adults to start the conversation with kids about staying safe online. The PSA, titled “It Only Takes 19 Seconds” shows an online conversation between a young person and a stranger on a gaming platform that takes a dangerous turn within just 19 seconds. The ad encourages parents and trusted adults to visit know2protect.gov to learn how to talk to kids about this threat and access free awareness resources.

“Online child exploitation and abuse is one of the most heinous and urgent threats to our children. Preventing these horrific crimes from happening in the first place is central to the DHS mission,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Know2Protect campaign is an all-of-society effort. The best way to protect kids and families is to reach them where they are, and our partners play a critical role in sharing the campaign’s educational resources with their audiences. I am grateful to the NFL and NASCAR for uniting with us to help their fans understand how to keep kids safe online and prevent this horrific crime. I encourage everyone to visit Know2Protect.gov to learn how they can start these important conversations with their loved ones.”

“Online conversations can turn dangerous in the blink of an eye, and this latest PSA stresses the importance of preparing our kids to protect themselves,” said NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier. “We are proud to be strong supporters of this important public safety campaign and will continue to reinforce a message of vigilance during the NFL postseason.”

“NASCAR is proud to continue its support of the US Department of Homeland Security’s Know2Protect initiative that provides valuable resources to families across the country,” said Tom Bryant, NASCAR Vice President, Racing Operations. “This program represents an important commitment to helping ensure that parents and children know how to recognize and respond to potential threats online.”

Every year, one in five children receives an unwanted sexual solicitation online. Limited understanding of this crime, coupled with increased technology use, is placing more children at risk today than ever before. Since Know2Protect launched in April, DHS has partnered with sports leagues, technology companies, youth-serving organizations, and others across the private and public sectors to deliver the campaign’s awareness messaging and resources to their networks.

The NFL and NASCAR—founding partners of the campaign —have used their massive platforms to shine a light on the dangers of online CSEA by airing this PSA and sharing campaign resources throughout the year. Over the summer, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents connected with hundreds of parents and children at the NFL Flag Championship Series to share tips and guidance on how to stay safe online. At the NASCAR Yellawood 500 in October, Know2Protect hosted a booth for thousands of fans at the Talladega Speedway with information on how to receive online safety trainings from their local HSI special agents. Know2Protect has also worked with NASCAR to reach its younger audiences online through the NASCAR Kids Club. As part of its outreach efforts, the campaign also shared links to the Know2Protect digital safety series, downloadable resources, and the Know2Protect.gov kids page in NASCAR Kids September newsletter reaching over 24,000 subscribers.

Know2Protect is the first federal government campaign focused on the education and prevention of online CSEA. The campaign aims to help children and adults learn the tactics of potential perpetrators, understand how to prevent online CSEA, how to report the crime to law enforcement, and how they can support survivors. Through Project iGuardian – the campaign’s official in-person education arm – schools, community groups, corporations, and nonprofit organizations may request in-person or virtual DHS presentations for people of all ages led by HSI special agents. Project iGuardian presentations, as well as trainings led by U.S. Secret Service agents as part of the Childhood Smart Program, can be requested on the Training page of know2protect.gov. In Fiscal Year 2024, iGuardians delivered more than least 1,000 presentations reaching over 100,000 people, exceeding the commitment it set at the start of the school year in August. Educators can find Back2School tips and classroom materials to help keep kids safe online as children return to school following the holiday break by visiting the Campaign Resources and its #Back2School section.

Early intervention is crucial. If you suspect a child might be a victim of online CSEA, call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423 or report it to NCMEC’s CyberTipline. If you suspect a child has been abducted or faces imminent danger, contact your local police and the NCMEC tip line at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).