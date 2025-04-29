President Trump Appoints New Members to Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council
WASHINGTON—Today, President Donald J. Trump appointed several new members to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council, a bipartisan group tasked with reforming and streamlining the nation’s emergency management and disaster response system. Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will co-chair the council.
The FEMA Review Council is charged with streamlining operations and ensuring FEMA delivers rapid, efficient, and mission-focused relief to Americans in need.
Appointed Members:
- Co-Chair: Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem
- Co-Chair: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
- Greg Abbott, Governor, State of Texas
- Phil Bryant, Former Governor, State of Mississippi
- Jane Castor, Mayor, City of Tampa, Florida
- Mark Cooper, Former Chief of Staff, Governor John Bel Edwards
- Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Sheriff, Miami-Dade County
- Evan Greenberg, CEO, Chubb Limited
- Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director, Florida Division of Emergency Management
- W. Nim Kidd, Chief, Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Michael Whatley, Chairman, Republican National Committee
- Glenn Youngkin, Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Region 9 Administrator and two-time Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency
About the FEMA Review Council
On January 24, 2025, the President established the Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency through Executive Order 14180, Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The goal of the FEMA Review Council is to advise the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, on the existing ability of FEMA to capably and impartially address disasters occurring within the United States and shall advise the President on all recommended changes related to FEMA to best serve the national interest.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.