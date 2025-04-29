President Trump Appoints New Members to Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council

WASHINGTON—Today, President Donald J. Trump appointed several new members to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council, a bipartisan group tasked with reforming and streamlining the nation’s emergency management and disaster response system. Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will co-chair the council.

The FEMA Review Council is charged with streamlining operations and ensuring FEMA delivers rapid, efficient, and mission-focused relief to Americans in need.

Appointed Members:

Co-Chair: Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

Co-Chair: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Greg Abbott, Governor, State of Texas

Phil Bryant, Former Governor, State of Mississippi

Jane Castor, Mayor, City of Tampa, Florida

Mark Cooper, Former Chief of Staff, Governor John Bel Edwards

Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Sheriff, Miami-Dade County

Evan Greenberg, CEO, Chubb Limited

Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director, Florida Division of Emergency Management

W. Nim Kidd, Chief, Texas Division of Emergency Management

Michael Whatley, Chairman, Republican National Committee

Glenn Youngkin, Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia

Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Region 9 Administrator and two-time Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency

About the FEMA Review Council

On January 24, 2025, the President established the Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency through Executive Order 14180, Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The goal of the FEMA Review Council is to advise the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, on the existing ability of FEMA to capably and impartially address disasters occurring within the United States and shall advise the President on all recommended changes related to FEMA to best serve the national interest.

###