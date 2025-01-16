ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 17-20) - Phoenix Area

: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road to Tatum Boulevard to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure.

. The northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 will remain open.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Eastbound I-10 narrowed

to two lanes between Interstate 17 and 32nd Street

near Sky Harbor Airport

and

narrowed

to three lanes between Southern Avenue and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(Jan. 20) for bridge and pavement work (Broadway Curve Improvement Project). Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. More information:

I10BroadwayCurve.com