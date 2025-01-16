ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 17-20) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Sections of Phoenix-area freeways will be closed or restricted this weekend (Jan. 17-20) for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Cave Creek Road and State Route 51 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 20) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road closed. The northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 will remain open. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road to Tatum Boulevard to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Interstate 17 and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport and narrowed to three lanes between Southern Avenue and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 20) for bridge and pavement work (Broadway Curve Improvement Project). Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 20) for bridge work. Detour: Consider detouring to westbound I-10 and exiting at Broadway Road and turning to use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp. Drivers on US 60 also can travel south on Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” Interchange) and State Route 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 18) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.
- Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Split” Interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 19) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on northbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange north of Van Buren Street. Drivers in the southeast Valley/Chandler area also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
