Minnesota DNR urges snowmobile riders to prioritize safety (published January 16, 2025)

Snowmobile enthusiasts still await a large, widespread snowfall, but are finding places to ride in some parts of Minnesota. Frozen lakes are seeing plenty of attention, as are road ditches and trails where there’s adequate snow. With a long holiday weekend on tap, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds riders to ensure their desire to get out doesn’t get in the way of making safety their top priority.

Small amounts of snow can hide dangerous obstructions on both ice and land; and even though temperatures generally have been low, swampy areas might have poor, if any, ice.

“People are understandably excited to get out and enjoy the snow where it’s available,” said Capt. Jon Paurus, DNR Enforcement education program coordinator. “Given it’s been a couple years since we’ve had really good riding opportunities all across Minnesota, we ask everyone to brush up on the basics of snowmobile safety before they start their sleds.”

Paurus offers the following tips to ensure a safe ride:

Know where to ride. Riders who stay on marked trails are less likely to strike an obstacle or trespass onto private property. Riders can check trail conditions before heading out.

Riders who stay on marked trails are less likely to strike an obstacle or trespass onto private property. Riders can check trail conditions before heading out. Leave the booze at home. Drinking and riding is one of two main factors in crashes and plays a role in about 60% of those that are fatal.

Drinking and riding is one of two main factors in crashes and plays a role in about 60% of those that are fatal. Watch the speed and stay to the right. Going too fast is the other main factor in crashes. Many serious and fatal crashes occur when a speeding snowmobiler loses control or strikes an object.

Going too fast is the other main factor in crashes. Many serious and fatal crashes occur when a speeding snowmobiler loses control or strikes an object. Be careful on the ice. Obstacles such as pressure ridges have been common this year. There must be at least 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice to support the weight of a snowmobile and rider.

Obstacles such as pressure ridges have been common this year. There must be at least 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice to support the weight of a snowmobile and rider. Take a snowmobile safety course. It’s required of anyone born after 1976 and recommended for everyone. People with snowmobile safety certification are less likely to be involved in serious or fatal crashes.

Additional safety tips can be found on the DNR website.