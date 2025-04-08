Get Out MORE project at Madison Lake public water access complete (published April 8, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has completed upgrades at the Madison Lake Public Water Access, located on the east side of Madison Lake, between the cities of Mankato and Owatonna in Blue Earth County. This project is one of more than 40 PWAs slated for large-scale modernization efforts thanks to the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) initiative.

Get Out MORE is a historic, one-time investment of $150 million to help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whichever outdoor experience they choose. The initiative includes $35 million for modernizing boating access, which is funding more than 40 large-scale projects and 100-125 small-scale projects at PWAs across the state.

The Madison Lake PWA is one of 1,700 boat launches managed by DNR. The site needed significant upgrades to improve safety, access, and natural resource protection. In addition, basic facilities had deteriorated and needed replacement.

The modernized PWA now features accessible parking, two new launch ramps, new launch ramp docks, a designated aquatic invasive species management and boat-trailer tie-down lane, and stormwater protection.

“Modernizing water recreation infrastructure ensures that Minnesota DNR can provide safe, accessible, and high-quality experiences for users today and into the future,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “Thanks to the transformative Get Out MORE initiative, we’re able to implement critical upgrades at locations like this one, supporting our goal to meet the evolving needs of Minnesotans and to provide outdoor experiences for future generations.”

The Madison Lake PWA is one of four large-scale PWA projects completed with Get Out MORE funding in 2024. The other three were Sturgeon Lake in Pine County, Sugar Lake in Wright County, and German Lake in Le Sueur County. The DNR anticipates an additional 18 large-scale PWA projects will be completed by the end of 2025, including locations in Carver, Crow Wing, Dakota, Kandiyohi, Lake, Pine, Roseau, St. Louis, and Stearns counties.

More information about the Get Out MORE improvements in progress and soon to come can be found on the Get Out MORE page of the DNR website.