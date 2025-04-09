Red Flag Warning issued for extreme fire risk (published April 9, 2025)

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota effective today from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including strong winds and low humidity levels. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they might have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“When fire risk is this high it’s important to be careful with anything could spark a wildfire,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service (weather.gov) for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions). To receive text updates on current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota text “FIRE” to 66468.