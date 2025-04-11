William O’Brien State Park Day Use Area reopens May 1 with slate of new accessibility improvements (published April 11, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will reopen the Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area at William O’Brien State Park on May 1. In addition, the Riverway Campground will reopen on May 2. The day use area and campground closed in March 2024 for construction to provide comprehensive accessibility.

This project was funded by state bonding funds and the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) initiative. Get Out MORE is a historic, one-time investment of $150 million to help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whichever outdoor experience they choose.

“The improvements to the day use area at William O’Brien State Park are a prime example how DNR’s Get Out MORE initiative is modernizing outdoor recreation experiences for Minnesotans,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “This project enhances access and helps welcomes new users to public lands, which helps Minnesotans of all interests and abilities better connect with the outdoors. I’m thrilled that Get Out MORE will fund more of these kinds of projects over the next few years.”

Upon reopening, visitors will enjoy wide range of improvements to William O’Brien State Park’s day use area, Riverway Campground and park office. Improvements were made using universal design, which benefits all visitors.

Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area

Two new accessible restroom buildings

New picnic shelter near Lake Alice beach

Accessibility improvements to two existing picnic shelters, including accessible routes from parking, grills and new vault toilets

Safer parking lot with better beach access

Larger, more accessible swimming beach with an ADA-compliant route to the water’s edge

New accessible canoe/kayak launch on Lake Alice

Riverway Campground

Renovated shower building with a redesigned layout, variety of ADA-compliant fixtures and parking

Six ADA-compliant campsites

Resurfaced Riverside Trail

New accessible route to the park amphitheater

Resurfacing and regrading overflow parking and trail connections

Park Office Building

Added accessible parking

ADA-compliant outdoor service counter and windows

New automatic door openers

The day use area — including the public water access, beach and Riverside Trail — will reopen Thursday, May 1. The Riverway Campground and Riverside Group Camp will reopen on Friday, May 2, and offer a rustic camping experience with vault toilets during the month of May. The campground shower building renovations are expected to be completed by June 1.

“We’re excited to welcome the public back to this popular area of the park and offer improved amenities that all park visitors can enjoy,” said Ann Pierce, director of Minnesota DNR’s Parks and Trails Division.