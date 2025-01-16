For Immediate Release: DHS PRESCHOOL OPEN DOORS PROGRAM APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR THE 2024-2025 SCHOL YEAR IS JAN. 31

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DHS PRESCHOOL OPEN DOORS PROGRAM APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR THE 2024-2025 SCHOL YEAR IS JAN. 31

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 15, 2025

HONOLULU – The Department of Human Services (DHS) Preschool Open Doors program is still accepting applications to help families to better afford preschool for the 2024-2025 school year for eligible 3- or 4-year-old children. The final deadline to apply for the 2024-2025 school year is January 31, 2025.

To qualify for the Preschool Open Doors program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2025-2026 or 2026-2027 DOE school year (born between August 1, 2019 and July 31, 2021), and the family’s gross income shall be at or below the following based on family size:

Family Size Monthly Gross Income Eligibility Limit Annual Gross Income Eligibility Limit 2 $ 5,670 $ 68,040 3 $ 7,148 $ 85,776 4 $ 8,625 $ 103,500 5 $ 10,103 $ 121,236 6 $ 11,580 $ 138,960 7 $ 13,058 $ 156,696 8 $ 14,535 $ 174,420

Families eligible for the program may use any one of the 382 state-licensed preschools. The maximum subsidy rate for an accredited licensed preschool is $1,500, and $1,200 for a licensed preschool. The amount you receive is based on your co-payment tier which is calculated off your monthly gross income. You can find the co-payment tier and gross income eligibility limits here.

Preschool Open Doors currently serves more than 2,000 children statewide and provides subsidies to eligible families to help pay preschool tuition.

“With the new changes for the current school year, we assisted more than double the number of children with preschool tuition than last year. We still have funding available, so I encourage families to apply before the deadline,” said DHS Director Ryan Yamane. “This is an investment in our keiki, families, and communities statewide.”

Preschool Open Doors aims to provide low- and moderate-income families with the opportunity to send their children to preschool for up to two years prior to entering kindergarten. Preschool and other early learning opportunities help children gain essential skills, be prepared for school, and chart a course for lifelong success.

Interested families may apply online here, or should request an application as soon as possible from the department’s Preschool Open Doors contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling 808-791-2130 or toll-free at 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. January 31, 2025, to be considered during the July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025 program period. Interested families may visit the online application portal to learn more about Preschool Open Doors and apply online at: https://childcaresubsidyapplication.dhs.hawaii.gov/. Families may also submit a paper application and drop off, mail, fax, or email to the following:

PATCH – POD

560 N. Nimitz Hwy., Suite 218

Honolulu, HI 96817

Fax: 808-694-3066

Email: [email protected]

Information on eligibility and priority application dates for the 2025-2026 Preschool Open Doors school year will be available in February 2025.

Eligibility requirements for the Preschool Open Doors program are detailed online in Chapter 17-799, Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules which is available at humanservices.hawaii.gov/admin-rules-2/admin-rules-for-programs. For more information about other DHS programs and services, visit humanservices.hawaii.gov.

