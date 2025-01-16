Governor Abbott Appoints Morrison To Texas Ethics Commission

TEXAS, January 16 - January 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Geanie W. Morrison to the Texas Ethics Commission for a term set to expire on November 19, 2027.

Geanie W. Morrison of Victoria served 13 terms in the Texas House of Representatives, representing House District 30, which included Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio and Victoria counties. During her tenure she authored the Country’s first Baby Moses legislation, which provides desperate mothers a responsible alternative to newborn abandonment. Since its passage in 1999, all 50 states have implemented similar measures, and hundreds of newborns have been saved nationwide-nearly 100 in the state of Texas. She served on 14 different committees including the Redistricting Committee, Appropriations Committee, Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee, Insurance Committee, Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety, Select Committee on Ports, Innovation and Infrastructure, and the Joint Interim Committee on Higher Education Formula Funding. Additionally, she served as chair various committees over the past 25 years including the Local and Consent Calendar Committee, Environmental Regulation Committee, Transportation Committee, Elections Committee, and the Higher Education Committee. She is a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Commission for Volunteerism and Community Service and the Texas Juvenile Probation Commission, sustaining member and former president of the Junior League of Victoria, board member of The Vine School, and board member of The Victoria Economic Development Corporation Regional Partnership.