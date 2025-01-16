Texas Launches Upgraded State Of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) Database

TEXAS, January 16 - January 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the launch of the enhanced State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) database. STEAR is a free, voluntary registry designed to provide local emergency planners and responders with vital information about their community’s specific needs, such as communication barriers and mobility challenges, to better assist Texans during disasters. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) built the database and makes the information accessible to participating local officials to use in preparation for and response to disasters.



"The safety of all Texans is our No. 1 priority, including Texans with special needs or disabilities," said Governor Abbott. "When disaster strikes, communication barriers and mobility challenges can become even more of an obstacle. The upgraded STEAR database provides Texans with disabilities or mobility needs a way to communicate their personalized needs with state and local officials so they can receive the necessary assistance during a disaster. The State of Texas will continue to enhance state resources and services to ensure every Texan has the support needed in times of crisis.”



“By modernizing the STEAR database, we are giving local communities additional tools to identify and assist individuals with specific needs more efficiently and effectively,” said TDEM Chief Nim Kidd. “Any Texan with medical, access, or functional needs is encouraged to register for STEAR, informing local responders of their individual needs in the event of a disaster.”



The upgraded STEAR database introduces a variety of key improvements to enhance the user experience and increase efficiency for local jurisdictions:

New URL: Texans can now register for STEAR online at stear.texas.gov

Enhanced User Interface: A more intuitive and user-friendly design simplifies navigation and data management for emergency planners

Functionality Integration: Seamless integration with local systems streamlines operations and improves functionality at the local level

GIS Capabilities: Real-time mapping powered by Geographic Information System (GIS) technology provides essential visualization tools

Improved Data Validation: Enhanced address and phone number validation ensures accurate and up-to-date contact information for individuals who register

Streamlined Data Entry: Fewer free-text fields improve data quality and consistency, making managing registry information easier to maintain



The updated STEAR database is now live. Texans can learn more and register at stear.texas.gov. Texans can also register for STEAR by dialing 2-1-1.