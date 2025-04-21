Governor Abbott Statement On Attack Of Denton County Commissioner Mitchell

TEXAS, April 21 - April 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the attack on Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and her husband, Fred Mitchell.

"Cecilia and I are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell’s husband, Fred Mitchell, after they were brutally attacked in their home this morning. I thank the Lewisville Police Department and other first responders for their quick response and for rushing Commissioner Mitchell to the hospital. Cecilia and I pray for Commissioner Mitchell as she recovers from her injuries and for Fred Mitchell's family and loved ones as they mourn his death.”

In 2023, Governor Abbott appointed Bobbie Mitchell to the Commission on State Emergency Communications for a term set to expire on September 1, 2029. The Commission is charged with administering the state 9-1-1 service program and the statewide poison control program.