Governor Abbott Statement On Passing Of Pope Francis

TEXAS, April 21 - April 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing of Pope Francis:



"Cecilia and I join more than one billion Catholics across the globe to honor the legacy of Pope Francis. Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis led with a quiet strength and a servant's heart, reminding us of the value of human dignity. He was a bold and unwavering voice in defense of life, championing the unborn, the vulnerable, and the marginalized with conviction and compassion. Our hearts go out to all who join us in mourning his death and remembering the impact his teachings had upon their lives. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him."

