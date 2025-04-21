Governor Abbott Announces League City Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 21 - April 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of League City has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to League City on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

“I am proud to represent and help congratulate League City on their designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Mayes Middleton. “This prestigious award not only recognizes the city’s commitment to the arts, but also their impressive growth as a community that makes League City such a wonderful place to visit, live, work, or start a business.”

“League City’s designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a well-deserved recognition of its growing support for local talent and the arts,” said Representative Dennis Paul. “This initiative reflects the best of Texas; empowering small businesses, championing free enterprise, and building on the strengths of the community. I commend the city’s leadership for this forward-thinking investment in both tradition and prosperity.”

“League City’s Public Art Initiative not only supports local visual artists in our community but performing artists as well,” said Mayor Nick Long. “This Music Friendly Texas Community designation demonstrates the city’s commitment to supporting all types of arts, including our local musicians. I look forward to the continued growth and opportunities it will bring our city.”

“League City is demonstrating a commitment to fostering a vibrant music scene,” said League City Music Friendly Advisory Board member and League City Folk Association co-founder Tucker Hart. “The recognition itself will open more doors and opportunities for our community to grow with music, creating new avenues for artists and businesses alike.”

“Between introducing Saturday Jazz Nights events at League Park in 2024, hosting the annual White Linen Night Art Crawl each June, and partnering with the League City Folk Association to host monthly concerts, League City is seeking to make a name for itself as a gathering place for live music,” said League City Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager Stephanie Polk. “This designation has been proven to boost local economies by supporting small businesses, creating jobs, and attracting tourism.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of League City will be held on April 26 during League City’s “A Night of Celebration” at League Park and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

League City Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM

“A Night of Celebration”

League Park

512 Second Street

League City, TX 77573

Inquiries may be directed to John Orsag, Parks & Cultural Services Coordinator, City of League City, (281) 554-1156, John.Orsag@leaguecitytx.gov

League City becomes the 80th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.