Governor Abbott Congratulates City Of Early As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, January 16 - January 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Early on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Early’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Early on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Early’s designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community reflects its blend of outdoor adventure and Texas-sized hospitality,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “With Lake Brownwood’s 100 miles of shoreline offering outstanding fishing and recreational opportunities, alongside experiences like the Wild West charm of Los Trece and the award-winning wines of Skies Over Texas Winery, Early provides visitors with unforgettable adventures. We’re proud to celebrate Early’s dedication to welcoming travelers and showcasing the best of small-town Texas.”

“I am honored to celebrate Early’s designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Phil King. “This achievement not only highlights the town's commitment to providing exceptional experiences for visitors but also showcases the vibrant spirit and hospitality of the community. I look forward to seeing how this recognition will attract new visitors and enhance the local economy in Senate District 10.”

“Congratulations to the City of Early on their designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative David Spiller. “Early is an outstanding community and this designation will only enhance their city’s unique charm and economic growth.”

“We are incredibly proud to be among the first communities in Texas to earn the prestigious Tourism Friendly Texas Community certification,” said City of Early Mayor Dr. Robert Mangrum. “This achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all visitors. It is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our residents, local businesses, and community leaders who have worked tirelessly to make Early a vibrant destination. We look forward to showcasing our unique charm and continuing our tradition of exceptional hospitality, which is the heart of our identity.”

“We are deeply honored to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas Certification,” said Early Tourism Director Denise Hudson-Brian. “This esteemed designation affirms the positive feedback we consistently receive from visitors and event organizers about Visit Early and our community partners and showcases the unwavering dedication and hard work of our staff and partners. Together, we've transformed Early into a destination where people are eager to visit and host their events. This recognition inspires us to continue enhancing our hospitality and showcasing everything that makes our community unique.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.