Business Author Seeks Workplace Horror Stories for Leadership Book

Author, Creativity Coach, and Entrepreneur, Julie Stout, is seeking workplace horror stories for an upcoming leadership book.

STOW, OH, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Stout, a business author, creativity coach, and entrepreneur, is calling for workplace horror stories to feature in her upcoming leadership book, Building the Happiest Workplace in America: The Impact of a Creative Culture. Stout invites submissions detailing experiences of workplace trauma, toxic environments, or encounters with terrible bosses.

Selected stories may be featured in the book, blog articles, or episodes of her weekly podcast, Creativity for Success. Contributors whose stories are published will receive payment for their submissions.

Julie Stout is in the final stages of completing her groundbreaking book, which chronicles her successful experiment to infuse creativity into every facet of her SEO agency, advancreative. The initiative resulted in a dramatic transformation, reducing the company’s annual employee turnover from 50% to zero in 2024. The book is scheduled for publication in May 2025.

Aspiring contributors can submit a brief description of their workplace horror story at https://juliestout.com/stories.

About Julie Stout

Julie Stout has uncovered the secret to inner peace and happiness: getting out of your head and living from your true creative nature. Applying this philosophy to her business, she developed a unique operating system built around creativity, transforming her SEO services agency and web design company, advancreative, into a thriving workplace now hailed as "The Happiest Workplace in America."

Stout’s business services include:

Creative SEO: A cutting-edge framework for transforming websites into lead-generating machines through creative innovation.

Creative Marketing: Inspirational, shareable campaigns designed to cut through ad and email saturation.

Creativity Training: Interactive workshops, including the “Creative Fuel Bootcamp,” to help businesses harness the power of creativity and improve performance.

She also hosts the podcast Creativity for Success, offering insights into leveraging creativity to improve work and life.

For more information about Julie Stout’s work, her upcoming book, or to submit your story, visit https://juliestout.com/stories.

