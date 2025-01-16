Voices of Note Presents an Unforgettable Spring 2025 Concert Season

This Is Me Concert Body Image Broadways Sideways Voices of Note Disney PRIDE Concert

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Note , the parent organization of the Atlanta Women’s Chorus (AWC) and the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus (AGMC), proudly announces its highly anticipated Spring 2025 concert season. This milestone season marks the first time in a decade that the two choruses will unite on stage, delivering performances that celebrate individuality, resilience, and the transformative power of music. The season features three captivating events: This is Me, Broadway Sideways, and Disney PRIDE in Concert. Each performance is crafted to inspire, connect, and celebrate diversity in all its forms.Under the artistic direction of Dr. Melissa Arasi (AWC) and Donald Milton III (AGMC), This is Me will be a monumental collaboration, showcasing the voices of over 250 singers from both choruses. Set within the historic and welcoming Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University, this inspiring performance will explore themes of self-acceptance, community, and human connection.Event Details:What: This is MeWhen: March 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.Where: Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Emory University, 1660 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307“This concert is more than a performance,” said Dr. Melissa Arasi, Artistic Director of the Atlanta Women’s Chorus. “It’s a celebration of embracing your unique story and the beauty of being yourself. Through this collaboration, we hope to inspire audiences to honor their individuality with pride.”Then, experience Broadway like never before with Broadway Sideways, a spirited celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. This reimagined production will feature select members of the AWC and AGMC as they re-cast and re-stage beloved show tunes with the unmistakable creativity and charm that Voices of Note is known for. From campy to heartfelt, this performance promises a theatrical experience.Event Details:What: Broadway SidewaysWhen: May 31, 2025, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.Where: Out Front Theatre, 999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318Finally, in June, the AGMC will collaborate with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) to present Disney PRIDE in Concert, a multimedia musical celebration of LGBTQ life, love, and perseverance. This groundbreaking performance will transform Atlanta Symphony Hall into a world of Disney magic, featuring beloved songs from The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and modern Disney classics alongside the unforgettable melodies of Disney Parks.Event Details:What: Disney PRIDE in ConcertWhen: June 21, 2025, 7:00 p.m.Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309“Disney PRIDE in Concert will be a milestone moment in AGMC’s 44-year history,” said Donald Milton III, Artistic Director of the AGMC. “Disney’s music tells stories of resilience, belonging, and joy—messages that deeply resonate with the LGBTQ community. Partnering with Disney and the ASO allows us to amplify these stories in a way that inspires and empowers audiences across Atlanta.”Proceeds from This is Me and Disney PRIDE in Concert will benefit AQuAA and other queer arts-based organizations, funding innovative programs and research that uplift LGBTQ voices and stories.“Disney’s music reflects so many journeys within the LGBTQ community—characters striving to belong, finding joy despite adversity, and redefining family,” said David Aurilio, Executive Director of Voices of Note. “We’re thrilled to bring these connections to life through the magic of Disney and to continue empowering our community through music.”Don’t miss this historic season of transformative performances. Tickets and additional details will be available soon—secure your place for these unforgettable celebrations of music and diversity.Media Contact: Christopher A. Thompson, Chris@HouseofHeralds.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.