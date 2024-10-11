Celebrate the Holiday Season with Unforgettable Concerts from Atlanta’s Premier Choruses

It’s Not Christmas Until the Gay Men Sing! Atlanta’s Premier Choruses Celebrate the Holiday Season with Unforgettable Performances

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Note will commence the holiday season in Atlanta with joy and musical delight as Voices of Note presents two highly anticipated performances: the Atlanta Women’s Chorus (AWC) and the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus (AGMC). These concerts promise to captivate audiences and ignite the spirit of the season."We are thrilled to invite the community to experience the magic of the holiday season with both the Atlanta Women’s Chorus and the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus,, said David Aurilio, Executive Director of Voices of Note, “These concerts have become beloved traditions, bringing people together to celebrate the joy, warmth, and nostalgia of the holidays through timeless music. Whether it’s cherished movie soundtracks or holiday classics with a jazzy twist, our audiences are in for an unforgettable experience that captures the spirit of the season."Atlanta Women’s Chorus: Holidays in the MoviesKick off the festivities with the Atlanta Women’s Chorus on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the beautiful Church at Ponce and Highland. This enchanting concert will feature beloved holiday movie soundtracks, including classics from Home Alone, Love Actually, and Muppets' Christmas Carol. With ticket prices ranging from 20.00 to 45.00 and free admission for children under 12, this family-friendly event will be a delightful trip down memory lane.Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus: 44th Annual Holiday ConcertFollowing the AWC, the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will take the stage for their iconic 44th Annual Holiday Concert at the historic Cathedral of St. Philip. Performances are scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Known for their powerful performances, the AGMC will elevate holiday classics with a live jazz combo, blending beauty, joy, and signature camp. Ticket prices range from 35.00 to 75.00, with children under 12 admitted free of charge. As the AGMC aptly states, “It just isn’t Christmas until the gay men sing!”Both performances highlight Atlanta's rich choral tradition and offer diverse, heartwarming experiences for audiences of all ages, so don’t miss the chance to celebrate the holiday season with your family and friends with these unforgettable musical experiences.For more information about the concerts and to purchase tickets, please visit www.voicesofnote.org.com Contact: Christopher A. Thompson, Chris@HouseofHeralds.com###About the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, Atlanta Women’s Chorus, and Voices of Note:Voices of Note, the not-for-profit organization governing our choruses, is a catalyst for social change. The renowned Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Atlanta Women’s Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people. It provides an opportunity to be inspired, a journey to places in hearts and minds that have yet to be explored, and a voyage into the perspective of our neighbors, teachers, siblings and friends. Above all, Voices of Note believes that the most effective way to deliver the message of equality for all people is with music. Through music, we are changing hearts and minds.

