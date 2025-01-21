CYBERSECURITY & RANSOMWARE LIVE! VIRTCON 2025 ANNOUNCES TECHNICAL AGENDA AND SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Cybersecurity & Ransomware Live!

Live! 360 Events, enterprise tech training, announced the technical agenda and sponsorship opportunities for Cybersecurity & Ransomware Live! VirtCon (May).

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live! 360 Events , the premier source for enterprise technology training, announced today the technical agenda and sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming Cybersecurity & Ransomware Live! VirtCon event, taking place virtually May 13-15, 2025. The three-day conference and exposition will feature intensive training across six critical tracks: ransomware industry, incident response, human intelligence/security for developers, red team tactics, blue team operations, and purple team integration."In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, security professionals need hands-on experience with the latest defense strategies and technologies," said Brent Sutton, Vice President of Live! 360 Events. "VirtCon 2025's technical agenda addresses the most pressing challenges facing security teams, from ransomware prevention to building secure development practices."The all-virtual format allows security professionals worldwide to participate in their choice of over 30 live sessions, technical workshops, hands-on labs, and panel discussions and the ability to connect with security vendors without incurring travel costs. Early registration for the three-day package is available for $995 through January 31st using discount code “FLASH”, a $700 savings off standard pricing."In addition to the in-depth technical content, attendees can expect meaningful connections with solution providers and security practitioners in the expo hall," added Sutton. "Our virtual exhibition hall and sponsored session opportunities offer unique ways to demonstrate security solutions in action and engage with decision-makers who are actively seeking new tools and technologies."Sponsorship opportunities include:• Virtual exhibit hall booth packages• Sponsored sessions• Digital marketing packages• Lead generation programsFor more information about Cybersecurity & Ransomware Live! VirtCon 2025, visit https://cyberlive360.com/virtcon . For sponsorship inquiries, contact Olivia Urizar at oliviaurizar@1105media.com.###About Live! 360 EventsLive! 360Conferences and Seminars are for Enterprise Developers, IT Implementors, IT Decision Makers, IT Security Teams, and Data Professionals looking to explore both current and leading-edge technologies, and to broaden their horizons on what lies ahead in the ever-evolving tech landscape. Find out more at https://live360events.com About 1105 Media , Inc.1105 Media, Inc., is a leading business-to-business (B2B) services provider whose sole mission is to help its customers grow their business. Businesses rely on 1105 Media's unique knowledge, content and expertise to identify and deliver qualified buyers for their products in a wide array of industries from the AI, enterprise computing, data and analytics, security, education and infrastructure markets, among others. A leader in AI technology, content and training, 1105 Media also offers content creation, digital and live events, and a wide array of marketing services. Find out more at https://1105media.com

