Regulatory Relief Among the U.S. Chamber's Top 2025 Priorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As part of the 2025 State of American Business, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said that reducing the regulatory burden on businesses and workers and preserving consumer choice and affordability is among the group’s top 2025 priorities. Today, the Chamber is sharing with Congress and incoming Administration the first of a series of recommendations of regulations that imposed unnecessary costs on consumers and burden on the economy that should be overturned using the Congressional Review Act (CRA).

“The last four years saw a regulatory onslaught, but few agencies were more egregious in their overreach than the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB),” said Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at the Chamber. “While undoing government overreach and micromanagement of business will take some time, Congress can utilize the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to eliminate regulations issued at the end of the Biden Administration before they become permanent policy.”

The Chamber’s first round of recommendation include three CRA-eligible regulations that Congress should roll back to protect consumers from higher prices and decreased choice.

The HSR Rule from the FTC and Department of Justice (DOJ) : The Rule dramatically increases the information required to be included for every merger notification. This increased bureaucracy will stifle innovation, reduce market efficiencies, and ultimately harm consumers who benefit from the competitive dynamics that mergers can foster.

The Negative Option (aka Autorenewal) Rule from the FTC : The Rule will deter businesses from providing sensible, consumer-friendly subscriptions and instead leave Americans with fewer options, higher prices, and more headaches.

The Medical Debt Rule from the CFPB : The Rule would limit the availability of financial products to everyday consumers. The rule could cut off responsible credit to those who need it best. The Chamber supports increasing—not limiting—information included on credit reports to expand access to credit and to protect consumers from risky loans.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed following the November 2024 election, Chamber President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark said deregulation “rips economic power out of the hands of those who didn’t earn it and don’t know how to wield it. It gives power back to consumers, workers and business leaders.”

The Chamber’s 2025 State of American Business program included a roundtable with lawmakers and regulatory experts who discussed the impact of regulatory overreach in the U.S., the significant costs imposed by regulations, and opportunities to course correct this year. Watch the conversation here.

