The World Parkinson Coalition®Announces New Parkinson Podcast Ahead of the 7th World Parkinson Congress

"Hear, Here Parkinson's" Podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalition® has announced the launch of " Hear, Here Parkinson's Podcast ," featuring special guests covering the world of Parkinson's with an in-depth look at the World Parkinson Congress and the remarkable strides made within the Parkinson's community by ensuring that individuals with Parkinson's have a voice at the table.This bi-monthly podcast will be available on the second and fourth Friday of each month leading up to the 7th World Parkinson Congress in May 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. It will be hosted by Edgar Valdmanis, WPC 2026 Parkinson Ambassador, and his co-host Eli Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition.Listeners can expect a variety of guests who will share their experiences at the WPC, showcasing how the Congress has played a pivotal role in driving significant progress within the Parkinson's community while fostering an inclusive environment. The series kicks off with two podcasts, the first with our co-hosts interviewing each other on the impact the WPC has had on each of them, followed by an interview with WPC President, Roger Barker, BA, MBBS, PhD, MRCP, FMedSci who is the Professor of Clinical Neuroscience and Honorary Consultant in Neurology at the University of Cambridge.The podcast will underscore the significance of patient inclusion, illustrating how it propels advancements by empowering individuals with Parkinson's to participate in vital discussions about their condition. Guests will represent all facets of the Parkinson's community, including but not limited to neuroscientists, clinical researchers, clinicians, people with Parkinson’s and others, offering valuable insights on the power of patient inclusion along with tips for those planning to attend the WPC 2026.“I am thrilled to see this podcast come to life, designed by a person with Parkinson’s to showcase the impact each World Parkinson Congress has had on the global Parkinson’s community by just making space for everyone to have a seat at the table. Edgar’s energy, enthusiasm, and excitement for bringing this information and these personal WPC stories to light is a perfect example of the power of giving the literal and figurative microphone to a person with Parkinson’s to help craft the narrative,” Eli Pollard, Executive Director, World Parkinson Coalition.Tune into the “Hear, Here Parkinson's” podcast on the WPC PodBean channel, Spotify, Amazon Music and popular streaming services.“Hear, Here Parkinson’s” is made possible with support from BlueRock Therapeutics.About the World Parkinson Coalitionand WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition Inc provides the only inclusive international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) will take place from May 24-27, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ, USA and is expected to attract more than 4,000 people.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and nearly 11.8 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s. There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.###

