LIVE! 360 EVENTS ANNOUNCES EXPANDED 2025 TECHNICAL TRAINING CALENDAR WITH NEW VIRTUAL OPTIONS

Live! 360 Events, enterprise tech training, announced its 2025 schedule featuring a lineup of in-person conferences, virtual training & events.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live! 360 Events , the premier source for enterprise technology training, announced today its comprehensive 2025 schedule featuring an expanded lineup of in-person conferences, virtual events and intensive virtual training seminars. The schedule includes the return of its flagship multi-track conferences and the introduction of an all-virtual event and expanded virtual seminar offerings.The 2025 in-person conference schedule brings Live! 360's signature blend of technical training and networking opportunities to Las Vegas, NV; Redmond, WA; San Diego, CA; and Orlando, FL. Each event features multiple technical learning tracks and caters to a wide range of tech professionals: Visual Studio Live! (VSLive!) for developers, TechMentorfor IT professionals, Cybersecurity & Ransomware Live! VirtCon for cybersecurity teams, and Live! 360 Tech Con for all the above professionals and those working in AI, data, and cloud technologies."Technology professionals face unprecedented challenges in keeping pace with rapid innovation while delivering robust enterprise solutions," said Brent Sutton, Vice President of Live! 360 Events. "Our 2025 schedule reflects this reality by offering more flexible training options than ever before, including our new virtual-first conference & exposition that maintains the high-quality technical content our attendees expect."A highlight of 2025 is the introduction of Cybersecurity & Ransomware Live! VirtCon, scheduled for May 13-15. This completely virtual conference and exposition enables attendees to stream live keynotes, participate in breakout sessions with live Q&A, engage in full-day workshops and hands-on labs and connect with leading security vendors—all from their home or office. The event delivers the same high-caliber content and expert speakers found at in-person conference Live! 360Tech Con Orlando from November 16-21, focusing on practical skills for protecting organizations against evolving threats.2025 Live! 360 Events Schedule• Visual Studio Live! (VSLive!) Las Vegas (March 10-14) - https://vslive.com/lasvegas • Cybersecurity & Ransomware Live! VirtCon (May 13-15) - https://cyberlive360.com/virtcon • Visual Studio Live! (VSLive!) @ Microsoft HQ in Redmond (August 4-8) - https://vslive.com/microsofthq • TechMentor @ Microsoft HQ in Redmond (August 11-15) - https://techmentorevents.com/microsofthq • Visual Studio Live! (VSLive!) San Diego (September 8-12) - https://vslive.com/sandiego • Live! 360Tech Con Orlando (November 16-21) - https://live360events.com/orlando • Virtual Seminars (Multiple dates throughout the year) - https://live360events.com "Whether attending in person or virtually, Live! 360 Event participants will gain practical knowledge and skills they can implement immediately," added Sutton. "Our expanded virtual offerings ensure that technical professionals worldwide can access our industry-leading training regardless of travel constraints or schedule demands."Early registration discounts are available for all events. For complete details and registration information, visit https://live360events.com Live! 360 Events also offers sponsorship and exhibit opportunities. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Brent Sutton at (415) 518-1962 or by email at bsutton@1105media.com.###About Live! 360 EventsLive! 360Conferences and Seminars are for Enterprise Developers, IT Implementors, IT Decision Makers, IT Security Teams, and Data Professionals looking to explore both current and leading-edge technologies, and to broaden their horizons on what lies ahead in the ever-evolving tech landscape. Find out more at https://live360events.com About 1105 Media, Inc.1105 Media, Inc., is a leading business-to-business (B2B) services provider whose sole mission is to help its customers grow their business. Businesses rely on 1105 Media's unique knowledge, content and expertise to identify and deliver qualified buyers for their products in a wide array of industries from the AI, enterprise computing, data and analytics, security, education and infrastructure markets, among others. A leader in AI technology, content and training, 1105 Media also offers content creation, digital and live events, and a wide array of marketing services. Find out more at https://1105media.com

