Speech by Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

SWEDEN, January 16 - Ladies and gentlemen, visitors of Vegas, nerds, and lovers of tech,

I’m here to talk about three things: Innovation, values, and hope for the next generation, and how these three things drive wealth and welfare!

Sweden is a land of science and engineering. We are the home to the Nobel Prize. We have a unique love for innovation and collaboration. With hard work and curiosity, we keep reinventing ourselves.

But how did we get here, and where are we headed?

In the mid-1800s, Sweden was one of the poorest countries in Europe, defined by cold, starvation, and hopelessness. A situation that led one million swedes to leave for the US.

Hope arose through groundbreaking innovations, brilliant engineers, and tireless efforts by hard working people. They drove economic growth and laid the foundation for an engineering tradition that defines Sweden’s identity today. From the dynamite to today's fossil-free industries, technological development drives our prosperity.

Today we face a similar challenge: many young people lack hope.

As a mother of two I can see that many parents are worried that their children may not experience better living conditions than they had themselves. Can you imagine what that does to a whole generation. The two key ingredients to Sweden’s success – hard work and curiosity – are now in danger.

Fear can drive action, but too much fear leads to hopelessness and paralysis. Political decisions, lately rooted in fear of climate change, war, or pandemics, hinders next generation to believe and pursue these values.

Yet, there is hope! New technologies offer incredible possibilities. Here I would like to make a direct appeal to you all. As business leaders, fathers, mothers, policy makers and fellow citizens, you, I, we all have a great responsibility to instil the values of hard work and curiosity in the next generation. Do not underestimate the power of what we model as admirable and worth striving for. Like our ancestors, we can transform fear into hope and build a more prosperous tomorrow.

Sweden is uniquely positioned for what is to come. We are truly creating the Swedish Dream.

Our companies have a global outlook, and they are indispensable in the new technological value chains that are emerging.

Mobility is a key strength for us – a field where we integrate different technologies into complex systems. This includes not only cars and buses – we make our own fighter jets and submarines too!

We believe in communication. Companies like Ericsson connect the world.

We excel in clean technologies – leading the fossil-free transition, including green steel production. And powered by an electricity system that is 98% fossil-free. Our companies are climate heroes!

We have amazing natural resources – including metals and rare earth metals which are essential components of new technology.

And we are a space nation too! If you want to launch rockets in the EU, you must go to northern Sweden. To Esrange. I gladly welcome you myself.

For 16 years, Sweden has consistently ranked among the top three most innovative countries globally. We are number 2 in patent applications per capita.

Ranked as the third best country in the world according to US News. As second in WIPO: s world’s most innovative economy, and first in Quality-of-Life Index. Stockholm producing the most unicorns per capita after Silicon Valley.

On December 10th, Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson received the Nobel Prize in Stockholm. Their research shows how strong institutions promote long-term growth. In Sweden, this principle is evident.

We are a democracy with robust institutions, political stability, and high levels of trust among people, businesses, and government. This fosters a safe investment climate and strong returns. Swedes embrace new technologies early.

And we make the world sing, dance, play and look good – from Abba to Avicii, from Minecraft to Candy Crush, and from H&M to Fjällräven.

Swedish companies are experts at turning technology into complex systems and solutions. International collaboration with like-minded nations is essential, particularly in a world where geopolitics increasingly shapes technology.

Finally, ladies and gentlemen. I encourage you to be part of team Sweden. Where hard work and curiosity turns poverty to prosperity and hopelessness to hope for the next generation.

Join Sweden! We are open for business. Thank you!