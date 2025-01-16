‘For ME’ Instructional Program Overview and Summer Training Opportunities

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted open-source instructional programs for early elementary grades based on the Boston Public School’s evidence-based Focus Curricula. These programs were designed to be developmentally-appropriate, interdisciplinary, and aligned with Maine’s learning standards.

Pre-K for ME was launched in 2019.

was launched in 2019. K for ME was launched in 2021.

was launched in 2021. 1st Grade for ME was launched in 2023.

was launched in 2023. 2nd Grade for ME is being piloted in Maine classrooms currently and will be available for the 2025-2026 school year.

While Maine schools are responsible for the purchase of materials that support the use of these programs, lesson plans and other supporting documents are available at no cost via the Maine DOE’s website, and the Maine DOE provides initial training to support program implementation.

Informational Overview

An informational overview of the programs will be held on January 23, 2025, from 3:00-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. The session will share the basic program structures and review materials needed for implementation. The overview will be recorded and posted for those unable to attend live. Educators unfamiliar with the programs are strongly encouraged to attend or view the recording.

Overview Session on January 23, 3:00-4:30 p.m. – Register here .

Summer Training

Educators, schools, and programs planning to implement the For ME programs in the 2025-2026 school year (pre-K to grade 2) are invited to participate in initial implementation trainings scheduled for summer 2025. These in-person trainings are designed to build understanding of program design and support successful implementation.

Who Should Attend: School administrators (strongly encouraged) Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st grade, and 2nd grade teachers Special educators, education technicians, and instructional coaches/curriculum leaders working with pre-K to grade 2 teachers

Training Details: Time: Approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day Cost: Free Schedule: Pre-K for ME Initial Training : Week of July 28-August 1 (exact dates and location TBD) K for ME Initial Training : July 28 and 29 in the Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD) 1st Grade for ME Initial Training : July 30 and 31 in the Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD) 2nd Grade for ME Initial Training : July 30 and 31 in the Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD) Additional Training Day for K, 1st, and 2nd Grades : June 25, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD) Refresher Training for Pre-K Teachers:

1-day refresher trainings will be offered in mid-August (between August 11-22) for teachers who have previously completed the initial Pre-K for ME training.



Registration for Summer Training

Schools interested in sending educators to these trainings should have a principal or instructional leader complete the Summer Training Interest Link by May 16, 2025.

In mid-May, schools that have expressed interest will be contacted to confirm participation and gather the names and email addresses of all attendees. Additional details about the training locations and preparation will be shared at that time.

For additional information about Pre-K for ME, please contact Marcy.R.Whitcomb@maine.gov. For K for ME, 1st Grade for ME, and 2nd Grade for ME, please contact Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov or Nicole.Madore@maine.gov.