COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES ANNOUNCES NEW PAC MEMBERS

Philanthropic Advisory Council Features Trusted Financial Advisors Providing Leadership and Guidance

Our PAC members serve as trusted advisors, championing their clients' goals to drive meaningful change in our community.” — Mary Katherine Morales, Vice President for Philanthropic Services

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, today announced five new Philanthropy Advisory Council (PAC) members. The Philanthropic Advisory Council is a collaborative group of trusted advisors providing the Community Foundation with leadership and guidance to best serve the nonprofit’s clients and the community.“Our PAC members serve as trusted advisors, championing their clients' goals to drive meaningful change in our community,” said Mary Katherine Morales, Vice President for Philanthropic Services at the Community Foundation. “Their insights and collaboration allow us to create opportunities that inspire greater philanthropic participation and amplify impact. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and partnership.”The newly appointed members are:Matthew Cohen, Principal of Prodos Capital Management LLC in West Palm BeachMatthew Cohen has a diverse background which includes M&A, principal investing, real estate and politics. Prior to joining Prodos, Cohen was Director of Investments at AlphaTerra Partners, Senior Associate at Delancey Street Partners, and an Analyst at UBS Investment Bank in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Cohen also served as an integral member of Senator John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign and Governor Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. He received both his MBA and BBA from The George Washington University.Elizabeth Marshman, Associate Vice President, Trusts, Estates & Private Clients at Freeman's |Hindman in Palm BeachElizabeth Marshman brings more than a decade of art business experience with an extensive sales and fundraising background, focusing on fine art and luxury acquisitions. She served as Special Events Sales Manager at The Colony Hotel and Director of Marketing & Social Media with DTR Modern Galleries and M Fine Arts Galerie. A native Virginian and member of the DAR, Marshman earned her bachelor's degree in history from Roanoke College, a teaching certification from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and has master's degree in art business from Sotheby's Institute of Art in New York City. She is currently a member of the Palm Beach Young Professionals, Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce, Palm Beach Symphony Young Friends Executive Committee, The Town of Palm Beach United Way Allocations Committee and served as the Chairwoman for the Town of Palm Beach Business and Executive Committee.Robert D’Angelo, CFA, Director, Wealth Advisor at Cresset in West Palm BeachIn his role, Robert D’Angelo works with clients to deliver tailored investment solutions and keep them well informed along the way. He is committed to providing the full resources of his firm to help clients achieve their financial and lifestyle goals. D’Angelo has spent most of his career working with high-net-worth families, most recently with Altrius Capital Management in North Carolina and Bernstein Global Wealth Management in New York. In both roles D’Angelo was responsible for advising on asset allocation, portfolio analytics, and building customized financial plans. He is a CFACharterholder and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Virginia.Genevieve George, CFP, CPA, CFE, CDFA, Senior Financial Advisor at Hamilton Capital in Palm Beach GardensWith 18 years of professional experience, Genevieve George is passionate about helping individuals and families plan, build and protect their wealth. She works with her team, in partnership with the client, to shape their goals in the areas of building wealth, charitable giving, college savings, retirement, divorce and estate planning, and everything in between. George aims to be a true resource, going above and beyond whatever aspect she is managing. Mostly she enjoys connecting with her clients, diving into the details of their financial affairs and building trust in the accomplishment of monumental goals.Samantha Vassallo, CTFA, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Truist Bank in Boca Raton.Samantha Vassallo has 29 years of experience assisting senior executives and other affluent individuals with financial and wealth management services, including comprehensive financial and estate planning. She manages the private wealth relationships of clients with the most complex investment, lending, and trust and estate needs and offers the highest level of personal service in the areas of banking, credit, trust and estate planning, and asset management. Vassallo finds that being a client advocate and taking an exceptionally creative and customized approach helps her achieve the goals of her clients’ financial, family, and philanthropic needs. Vassallo earned her Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor designation and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Graduate Trust School. She has also been recognized by Barron's as one of America's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors in 2023.To learn more about the Community Foundation PAC, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/philanthropic-advisory-council/ About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

