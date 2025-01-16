Deploying DEC Forest Rangers for California Wildfires

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a team of 10 Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers is traveling to California to support ongoing efforts to contain wildfires raging in Los Angeles. The Forest Rangers flew out of Albany this morning for what is expected to be a two-week assignment.

“When other states and nations ask for New York’s help, we are always prepared to send assistance,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s expert wildland firefighting Forest Rangers were eager to answer the call and will do what they can to help in response to the extraordinary devastation in and around Los Angeles. I thank them for their bravery and look forward to their safe return.”

New York State regularly deploys highly trained wildland firefighters to help battle fires in other states and nations as part of interstate and international firefighting compacts. In Southern California, the fires have killed an estimated 25 people to date, burned more than 40,000 acres, and destroyed more than 12,000 structures. The fires started on Jan. 7, fueled by Santa Ana winds.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC’s Forest Rangers are highly trained wildland firefighters who are prepared to use their expertise to assist communities in need whenever they get the call. I appreciate the Rangers stepping up to run toward danger and bolster the efforts of firefighters from across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and other nations to battle these destructive wildfires.”

In 1979, New York sent its first firefighting crew to assist western states with large wildfires. On average, one or two crews are deployed as needed to assist with wildfires every year. In addition to helping contain wildfires and minimize damage to people and property, these crews gain valuable experience that will be utilized fighting wildfires and managing incidents in New York.

All personnel and travel expenses for the New York crews are either paid directly by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed to New York State based on a mutual aid agreement between states and federal land agencies.