Funding Suicide Prevention for Uniformed Personnel

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of 18 grants to expand resiliency and suicide prevention efforts among military veterans and uniformed personnel, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, correction officers and emergency dispatchers. Administered through the New York Office of Mental Health’s Suicide Prevention Center of New York, the CARES UP initiative will provide $60,000 over two years to four law enforcement agencies; three fire departments; three EMS services; three emergency communications organizations; two corrections agencies and three organizations serving veterans.

“New York’s first responders and uniformed personnel routinely go above and beyond the call of duty, and often at great personal expense,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will ensure these organizations and agencies are better equipped to cultivate resilience and mental wellness among their ranks to help properly address stress and trauma they encounter in the line of duty.”

In addition, the Office of Mental Health (OMH) also provided awards of $40,000 over two years to 11 organizations previously funded through CARES UP to sustain their mental health and wellness initiatives. These sustainability awards were made possible after Governor Hochul successfully increased funding for the program in the FY25 Enacted Budget to $3 million annually.

The CARES UP program provides organizations with $30,000 annually to increase suicide prevention efforts and wellness programming in their agencies. First responder agencies work closely with the Suicide Prevention Center to receive training from national subject matter experts on topics such as resiliency, mental health and wellness, suicide prevention and peer support and implement agency-specific actions to address their unique needs.

The initiative also provides these grants to support veterans’ organizations via Onward Ops. Recipient organizations use the funding to promote social welfare of service members transitioning back to their communities after their tour of duty ends.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “It is important to recognize the stress and cumulative trauma first responders and veterans experience as they do their jobs and the toll that this can take on their mental health. CARES UP works with their organizations to mitigate this stress, build resilience and support mental wellbeing. By building and expanding this program, Governor Hochul is demonstrating her commitment to the mental wellness of our veterans, first responders and their families.”

Studies have shown the cumulative stress and trauma are common in uniformed personnel professions and have placed these individuals at greater risk of suicide. To better understand the mental health-related challenges facing individuals working in public safety fields, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services partnered with SUNY New Paltz’s Institute for Disaster Mental Health to complete a first responder needs assessment survey of more than 6,000 individuals in law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire services, emergency communications and emergency management from every region.

The assessment showed more than half of the participants experience high levels of stress, burnout, anxiety and depression related to their jobs, and that they may not seek help due to their fear of facing stigma. Thoughts of suicide were reported by 16 percent of respondents — a level four times higher than the general population of the state.

Likewise, New York veterans die by suicide at a rate nearly two times higher than civilians — a rate that has remained relatively unchanged since 2012. Veterans under the age of 55 consistently experience the highest rates of suicide in New York.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Our first responders encounter unimaginable situations at work on a daily basis that most of us will never face, and then they go home and try to manage the normal activities of everyday life. It is vital that we work to ensure they have the resources they need to take care of themselves at work and at home. While the results of the First Responder Mental Health Needs Assessment may not be surprising, we now have specific details about the toll this work can take on people’s mental health and can work together on developing the kind of help that can make a positive difference in their lives.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohensaid, “Our courageous Service Members and Veterans are our best, brightest and bravest. Yet they often carry invisible burdens long after the uniform comes off. This critical support acknowledges those challenges and delivers real tools for healing and mental wellness. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of our Veterans and Service Members. This vital funding — and the essential services it enables — will ultimately save lives.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Our law enforcement officers and first responders demonstrate remarkable strength and bravery every day, but we know that their professions are filled with stress and trauma, often helping people during their worst moments. It is vital that these professionals can access the help that they need, such as confidential services and support that address their unique experiences. At DCJS, we prioritize officer wellness in our basic training requirements for law enforcement, as well as our professional development offerings. I commend Governor Hochul’s steadfast leadership and commitment to our officers and first responders and am pleased to work with the Office of Mental Health, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and other agencies on this important issue.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “DEC’s Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers, put their lives on the line to protect New Yorkers and our critical natural resources. There’s no such thing as a routine call, they encounter unexpected and, at times, tragic circumstances in their work. We know that can take a toll on the mental well-being of our first responders that effects them at work and at home. Governor Hochul, DEC and our partners know that we need to take care of our first responders, as they care for us. We are committed to provided mental wellness tools and resources to meaningfully support our first responders and their families.”

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “As Chair of the Senate Committee on Mental Health, I have observed how peer support can dramatically improve mental health outcomes for individuals in crisis. The CARES UP program utilizes the power of peer support and suicide prevention efforts to address the unique needs of our first responders and veterans. I applaud Governor Hochul for her continued investment in expanding mental health services for individuals who serve our communities.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “As the Chairman of the New York State Assembly Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, I applaud Governor Hochul’s announcement that our local heroes, who serve all of us, will have access to the services they need and deserve. Far too many of our soldiers, veterans, first responders and law enforcement professionals have struggled with mental health challenges and take their own lives. That is absolutely unacceptable, and these grants to improve resiliency, wellness, support and suicide prevention will be an important part of saving lives.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “Our veterans and uniformed personnel face a growing mental health crisis, and we must meet this moment with support and sustained investment. These grants will help address the unique mental health needs of those who have served and sacrificed by expanding access to suicide prevention and wellness programs. Thank you to Governor Hochul for supporting the organizations on the front lines of this crisis as New York State strives to strengthen our mental health services.”

This year’s CARES UP recipients include:

Capital Region:

Albany County Corrections *

Albany City Police Department *

Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Clifton Park & Half Moon Emergency Corps *

Colonie EMS *

Veterans and Community Housing Coalition

Watervliet Fire Department*

Central New York:

Eastern Paramedics Inc.

Onondaga County Department of Communication Services

Mid-Hudson:

Clarkstown Police Department *

Village of Mamaroneck Police Department *

New Windsor Police Department

Pleasant Valley Fire District

Port Chester Police Department *

Orange County Emergency Services Emergency Communications

Orange County Emergency Services – Police Services Division

Orange County Emergency Services - Fire Services Division

City of Rye Fire Department

Long Island:

Nassau County Sheriff’s Department

Sayville American Legion Post 651

Suffolk County Police Department

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department*

Mohawk Valley:

Utica Center for Development Inc.

North Country:

St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility

Southern Tier:

Village of Liberty Police Department

Sullivan County Division of Public Safety

Western New York:

Allegany County Sheriff’s Department *

City of Olean Fire Department *

Town of West Seneca Police Department

* Denotes organizations receiving sustainability funding.