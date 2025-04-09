Two Million Meals Provided to Veterans, Service Members

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the “Meals with Meaning: Veteran Feeding Veteran” program, launched in response to food insecurity heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, has reached a major milestone, successfully distributing two million meals to New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families. The innovative program, led by HelloFresh, is a collaboration with the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, New York City Department of Veterans’ Services and Pratt Industries.

“New York State is grounded in a history of service — one that extends beyond the debt of gratitude we profess to our men and women in uniform and into the actions we take to support them and their loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “The Meals with Meaning program is living proof of our commitment to those who have served our country, delivering more than two million meals for those in need.”

This partnership of government, nonprofits and private industry has created a seamless program that benefits our Veterans and Military Families to ensure those who are food insecure will have healthy meals to share. Governor Hochul also announced that HelloFresh has generously committed to funding the program again throughout 2025, ensuring continued support for those who have served.

Earlier today, veteran volunteers packed 8,000 Meals with Meaning meal kits at The Campaign Against Hunger’s (TCAH) Brooklyn headquarters for Veterans, Service Members and Military Families who are facing food insecurity. Each kit contains proteins, fresh produce and ingredients supplied by HelloFresh to make eight nutritious meals at home. With the support of DVS, the kits are distributed directly to veterans and their families.

First established in 2020, the Meals with Meaning initiative addresses food insecurity affecting Veterans and Military Families at twice the rate of the public. The program provided a vital lifeline to vulnerable Veterans who struggled with food access during the pandemic. And the program is still continuing to provide that needed help to ensure our Veterans do not go hungry. The HelloFresh-led program serves Veterans and Military Families ranging from 20 to 90 years old. This public-private partnership remains a critical resource for New York’s Veteran community, ensuring access to nutritious meals while honoring their service and sacrifice.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “Two million meals provided means two million lives touched and transformed through this wonderful initiative. The incredible success of the Meals with Meaning program is a testament to the power of community and partnership, providing life-changing resources to those who have served selflessly, ensuring that they feel seen, supported, and valued. Together with HelloFresh and all program partners, we are making a tangible difference in combating food insecurity and honoring the dedication of our Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families. I commend and thank Governor Hochul, our good friends at HelloFresh, and all program partners and volunteers for their continued strong support of this program and for making a positive difference in the lives of countless New York Veterans.”

HelloFresh Senior Vice President of Procurement Jacob Krempel said, “We are honored to support veterans and military families—those who have selflessly served our country — but we know that there is still more to do in combating food insecurity and ensuring fresh food is accessible to everyone. A special thank you to our partners with New York State, NYC Division of Veterans’ Services, The Campaign Against Hunger, and Black Veterans in continuing to help make a meaningful impact in the community through our Meals with Meaning program.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Governor Hochul has made addressing food insecurity a priority for her administration, and this innovative partnership has exceeded expectations by providing more than two million meals to veterans, service members, and their families. Thank you to all our public, private, and nonprofit partners for their collaboration. We look forward to the continued success of this program and working together to provide healthy meals to support those who have served our country.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “Reaching the incredible milestone of two million meals served is a testament to the unwavering dedication of all the partners who have prioritized the needs of our veterans. These men and women have put their lives on the line to defend our freedoms and have faced the always difficult transition back to civilian life. Programs like Meals with Meaning: Veteran Feeding Veteran show that here in New York, we will support our veterans the way they have always supported us. Making sure that no veteran goes hungry is a responsibility we all share, and I’m proud that our state is stepping up in such a meaningful way.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “I commend Governor Kathy Hochul and HelloFresh for their steadfast commitment to this crucial initiative. This remarkable achievement highlights the power of collaboration between government, nonprofits, and the private sector. This collaboration has established a seamless program that directly addresses the food insecurity faced by many of our heroes. This partnership serves as a powerful reminder that when we support those who have served, we strengthen the very fabric of our community.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “As the Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee of the New York State Assembly, I am honored to work with and for the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great nation. The ‘Meals with Meaning-Veteran Feeding Veteran’ program, an innovative public-private collaboration with state Department of Veterans Services, state and city agencies, and HelloFresh has marked a significant milestone, successfully distributing two million meals to New York State Veterans, service members and military families. No one who has worn the uniform should face food insecurity. We owe our veterans, service members and their families more than just thanks and platitudes. We owe them meaningful support. I commend Governor Hochul, HelloFresh, and all who have worked so hard to ensure the success of this important program.”

Assemblymember Nikki Lucas said, “Honoring our Veterans is one of the most humbling acts that we can return to those who have fought and protected our country. I applaud this public, private and community effort that recognizes that none of us should ever be hungry. May we continue to uplift their legacy and advocate for services that maintain the dignity they have brought to us all.”

Pratt Industries Executive Chairman Anthony Pratt said, “Pratt Industries is proud to support the HelloFresh Meals with Meaning program which helps so many veterans in our communities. It’s an honor to help those who’ve done so much for all of us.”

The Campaign Against Hunger Founder and CEO Dr. Melony Samuels said, “Reaching the two million meal milestone is a phenomenal achievement—and a shining example of what’s possible when compassion meets collaboration. At The Campaign Against Hunger, we are thrilled to be a part of this dynamic partnership with New York State, NYC Department of Veterans Services, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, HelloFresh, and our community of veteran partners. Together, we’re not just feeding families — we’re honoring the service and sacrifice of our veterans by ensuring they have access to the fresh, healthy food they deserve. This is what meaningful impact looks like, and we’re just getting started!”

