New York Stands With Survivors

During National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and Child Abuse Prevention Month, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 14 State landmarks will be lit blue tonight to raise awareness of the state’s prevention efforts to protect children and families. Governor Hochul previously issued a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in New York State.

“My top priority is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all New Yorkers - especially our children,” Governor Hochul said. “By working together, we can ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive in a safe and nurturing environment. I am committed to elevating the voices of survivors, and supporting families and advocates, as well as law enforcement, as we work to advance bold initiatives to prevent child abuse in New York State.”

This year's theme for the month is “Supporting Child and Family Well-Being” to highlight key prevention tools that can help assist and strengthen families, ultimately preventing child abuse and neglect. Among those tools are Family Opportunity Centers and Family Resource Centers located throughout New York State, and the OCFS HEARS helpline.

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “OCFS is dedicated to supporting evidence-based and innovative initiatives to prevent child abuse through prevention services and supports that fortify families and foster healthy environments for children. We are fortunate to live in a state where our Governor proactively leads from the heart and mind, unequivocally supporting the protection of all New Yorkers, particularly those who are the most vulnerable. Governor Hochul's many commitments include investments in the Family Opportunity Centers and Family Resource Centers, located throughout the state. These centers are intended to empower families and improve protective factors such as parental resilience, social connections, and access to resources.”

In addition to issuing the proclamation, Governor Hochul directed that 14 State landmarks and buildings be illuminated in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The landmarks and buildings illuminated tonight, April 9, include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Governor Hochul continues to support family and childhood initiatives designed to increase protective factors that reduce the risk of child abuse or maltreatment. In her 2025-2026 Executive Budget, Governor Hochul proposed a $9.2 million increase in funding for the New York State Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) – more than double the previous annual funding. Child Advocacy Centers provide a child-friendly, safe, supportive environment for child victims of abuse/neglect and their non-offending caretakers.

Additionally, New York State has continued to support Family Opportunity Centers and Family Resource Centers, which are located at nonprofit social services organizations and public schools and aim to improve family well-being by enhancing social connections, knowledge of parenting and child development, and parental resilience, and by providing concrete supports such as food assistance, housing support and connections to quality physical and mental health care. The Family Opportunity Centers launched through a collaboration between OCFS and the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

In addition, another key prevention and family strengthening tool is the OCFS HEARS line (Help, Empower, Advocate, Reassure and Support), which is designed to connect families to community resources offering help with housing, food, health care and more. Anyone can call 1-888-55HEARS (1-888-554-3277) Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

About the New York State Office of Children and Family Services

The Office of Children and Family Services serves New York's public by promoting the safety, permanency and well-being of children, families and communities. The agency provides a system of family support, juvenile justice, youth development, child care and child welfare services and is responsible for programs and services involving foster care, adoption and adoption assistance, child protective services, preventive services for children and families, and protective programs for vulnerable adults.