Eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Gilbert Road closes Jan. 21

PHOENIX – The eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Gilbert Road in the southeast Valley is scheduled to close for approximately 60 days starting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the ramp as part of the ongoing Loop 202 widening project in Chandler and Gilbert.

Drivers should consider using the eastbound Loop 202 off-ramps at Cooper or Lindsay roads while the exit at Gilbert Road is closed.

The Loop 202 Improvement Project is adding lanes and interchange improvements along 8 miles of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert.

Project Details: ADOT’s $200 million project will add two travel lanes in each direction along the Santan Freeway between Loop 101 and Gilbert Road. Crews also will add one lane in each direction between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive, widen bridges and reconstruct on- and off-ramps over the next two years.

This project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.