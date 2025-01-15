NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to return to full staff for presidential inauguration, then lowered again in honor of President Carter’s passing
NEWS RELEASE
Jan. 15, 2025
Contact:
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, [email protected]
SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 15, 2025) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at full staff on all state facilities on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in observance of inauguration day.
Flags will be returned to half-staff at sunset on the same day to honor the life and legacy of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away in December 2024. Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Jan. 28, 2025.
Gov. Cox extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses and organizations across the state to join in this tribute.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.