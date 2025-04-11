MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing for bills on education and student opportunity

What: Gov. Spencer J. Cox will host a ceremonial bill signing to highlight new legislation that gives Utah students more opportunities to earn credentials, explore careers, and get a head start on their future. When:

Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Where:

Davis Technical College

Barlow Building, Diesel/Heavy Duty Technician Lab

550 E 300 S, Kaysville, UT 84037 Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Speaker Mike Schultz Senator Lincoln Fillmore Senator Ann Millner Representative Neil Walter Representative Douglas Welton President Darin Brush, Davis Technical College State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson Commissioner of Higher Education Geoffrey Landward Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye Troy Wood, Board Chair, Davis Technical College (Chief Executive Officer, Lakeview Hospital) Tami Tran, Board Vice Chair, Davis Technical College (Mayor, Kaysville City)

Legal Disclaimer:

