MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing for bills on education and student opportunity
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox will host a ceremonial bill signing to highlight new legislation that gives Utah students more opportunities to earn credentials, explore careers, and get a head start on their future.
When:
Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.
Where:
Davis Technical College
Barlow Building, Diesel/Heavy Duty Technician Lab
550 E 300 S, Kaysville, UT 84037
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson
Speaker Mike Schultz
Senator Lincoln Fillmore
Senator Ann Millner
Representative Neil Walter
Representative Douglas Welton
President Darin Brush, Davis Technical College
State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson
Commissioner of Higher Education Geoffrey Landward
Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye
Troy Wood, Board Chair, Davis Technical College (Chief Executive Officer, Lakeview Hospital)
Tami Tran, Board Vice Chair, Davis Technical College (Mayor, Kaysville City)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.