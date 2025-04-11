Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,924 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing for bills on education and student opportunity

What: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will host a ceremonial bill signing to highlight new legislation that gives Utah students more opportunities to earn credentials, explore careers, and get a head start on their future.

When: 
Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

Where: 
Davis Technical College
Barlow Building, Diesel/Heavy Duty Technician Lab
550 E 300 S, Kaysville, UT 84037

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson

Speaker Mike Schultz

Senator Lincoln Fillmore

Senator Ann Millner

Representative Neil Walter

Representative Douglas Welton

President Darin Brush, Davis Technical College

State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson 

Commissioner of Higher Education Geoffrey Landward

Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye

Troy Wood, Board Chair, Davis Technical College (Chief Executive Officer, Lakeview Hospital)

Tami Tran, Board Vice Chair, Davis Technical College (Mayor, Kaysville City)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing for bills on education and student opportunity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more