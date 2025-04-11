Nominees announced for Second District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Apr. 10, 2025) – The Second District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Second District Court. The position is the result of the retirement of Judge Noel Hyde, effective July 1, 2025.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Michael Gadd, Assistant Solicitor General/Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General; Tony Graf, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office, Volunteer Judge Pro Tempore, Salt Lake City Justice Court; Matthew Hansen, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office, Judge Pro Tempore, Third District Court; Nicholas Mills, City Attorney, Kaysville City Corporation; Randall Morris, Associate Attorney, Scalley Reading Bates Hansen & Rasmussen, P.C., Judge Pro Tempore, Salt Lake City Justice Court.

Written comments can be submitted to the Second District Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Apr. 19, 2025. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. Following the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.