Maine Schools Implement First 10 Community Schools Model Using Maine Preschool Development Grant

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is supporting a First 10 Community Schools pilot through Maine’s Preschool Development Grant. It is designed to bring together school administrative units (SAUs), families, early childhood programs, and community organizations to create a system that helps young children to learn and thrive during the first 10 years of their lives.

The First 10 Community Schools model is a specialized community school approach that involves children and their families even before they reach public school age. Providing resources during this critical period of development for kids has proven to support learning and wellbeing into adulthood. First 10 was developed by the Education Development Center (EDC) under the leadership of Dr. David Jacobson. Participating teams in Maine benefit from EDC coaching, which helps communities to tailor strategies to meet their own unique and individual needs.

Over the past two years, seven SAUs in Maine have been awarded grants to establish teams, hire outreach coordinators, and implement strategies to increase access to quality programming, comprehensive supports, parent education, and coordinated transitions for children and families into public school. The initial cohort of grantees began its work in the summer of 2023 and is now in the second year of implementation.

In July of 2024, a second cohort of schools and communities in Maine was also awarded funding to implement the First 10 Community Schools model. These participants, which include Cape Cod Hill School (RSU 9), Wiscasset Elementary School, North and Bloomfield Elementary Schools (MSAD 54), and Deer Isle-Stonington and Sedgwick Elementary Schools (RSU 76), are currently mapping assets, identifying needs, and building relationships with community partners.

The Maine DOE is excited to share some highlights from the first cohort’s progress:

Sanford Pride Elementary School – Sanford Pride Elementary School (pre-K-grade 4) has implemented multiple strategies to support school transitions for children and families and build family partnerships. One key initiative involves the public school’s collaboration with community-based early childhood educators.

In October, educators from local child care centers, Head Start, and home-based programs joined Sanford School Department educators for a day of joint professional learning. During the event, First 10 Community Schools Outreach Coordinator Shana Palmer provided an overview of Sanford’s efforts to implement the First 10 Community Schools model, and Louisa Anastasopoulos from EDC led a session on the social-emotional and literacy learning domains in the Maine DOE’s Early Learning and Development Standards.

Educators are now participating in cross-site visits to continue fostering collaboration and enhance cohesiveness across the early childhood landscape.

East Belfast and Kermit Nickerson Elementary Schools (RSU 71) – RSU 71 works closely with Waldo Community Action Partnership (CAP) around preschool programming, and that partnership has expanded to include the First 10 pilot at East Belfast Elementary School.

Last year, they launched the First 10 Community School initiative with a Wicked Winter Family Fair, featuring a lasagna dinner, an introduction to The Basics parenting framework, and fun crafts and games for families. This partnership has continued through “play-and-learn” events for children from birth to age three and their families.

This year, RSU 71 and Waldo CAP have strengthened their collaboration by securing funding for a First 10 Community Schools Outreach Coordinator position. The RSU 71 Leadership Team is excited to welcome Kristie Hamlin from Waldo CAP as the new coordinator.

Limestone Community School and Dawn F. Barnes Elementary School (Caswell, ME) – These rural pre-K through grade 8 schools share a superintendent and regularly collaborate to maximize resources for student learning and enrichment. Their role as community hubs was celebrated in August during a Community Fair and Open House on the Limestone campus. The event, featuring a barbecue, touch-a-truck activities, and a fair, drew in more than 350 attendees. It also served as a warm welcome for Cody Closson, the new First 10 Community Schools Outreach Coordinator for the region.

Closson has since built relationships with students, families, and staff members, while creating a Family Resource Space on the Limestone campus. This space includes resources for students and families, as well as the First 10 team’s top ten books for pre-K and Kindergarten.

The Early Learning Team at the Maine DOE is a part of the Office of Teaching and Learning. For more information about the First 10 Schools and Communities pilot, please contact Sue Gallant, Maine DOE First 10 Community Schools Specialist, at Sue.Gallant@maine.gov.