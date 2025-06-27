Summer Reading Challenge/Professional Learning Day to Empower Educators, Center Stories, and Cultivate Belonging

The Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA) is proud to host the third annual MCSTOYA Connects, a summer reading challenge and professional learning day that provides a unique opportunity for Maine educators to come together around books and conversation.

MCSTOYA is honored to partner with I’m Your Neighbor Books on the development of this year’s book list and event to support the theme “Migration Reads,” which focuses on stories of people who move—by choice, by force, or by necessity. From immigrants and new generations to refugees (those displaced by conflict or disaster), these stories help educators to explore the many reasons people may leave one place and make a home in another.

This program invites educators to choose and read one or more books from a curated reading list of 15 titles—including children’s books, novels, graphic novels, and books in verse–spanning three levels: elementary, middle, and young adult. It’s an “a la carte book club.” This experience culminates in a one-day, in-person professional learning event where participants deepen their understanding of migration narratives and explore how to integrate these stories meaningfully into their classrooms.

Last year’s event welcomed more than 100 educators from across Maine, and organizers anticipate similar participation this year. This event supports teachers in building stronger connections with students and communities through powerful stories, practical teaching ideas, and partnerships with local organizations.

MCSTOYA Connects: Migration Reads aligns with statewide goals and builds capacity among Maine educators to use literature as a vehicle for understanding, connection, and empathy, while amplifying the voices of those whose experiences reflect the global reality of movement, resilience, and belonging. This is a chance for educators to listen, learn, and grow as a community, united by a belief in the power of story to build understanding. Together, we can cultivate classrooms where all students see themselves, and each other, in the stories we share.

With grant support, MCSTOYA is able to provide free books, honoraria for speakers, high-quality professional development, and ongoing educator support. Please register here.

For further information or questions, please contact the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA) at mainestoya@gmail.com. You may also download this flyer.