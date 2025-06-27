Maine DOE Update – June 27, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Back-to-School Grants Available for School Employees through LifeChanger of the Year

LifeChanger of the Year, an annual national recognition program for educators and school employees, is excited to announce a back-to-school grant opportunity for teachers, as they prepare for the 2025-2026 school year. This summer, LifeChanger of the Year will be awarding 10 $500 Back-to-School Supply Grants to K-12 public, private, and charter school employees nationwide. These grants are designed to help cover the out-of-pocket costs that educators often spend on school supplies. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Sacopee Valley High School Cadets Bring History to Life in Paul Revere Commemoration

In a stirring display of patriotism, tradition, and student leadership, the cadets of Sacopee Valley High School’s Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) program proudly led a moving “Two Lights” ceremony and historical reenactment to honor the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord. | More

RSU 14 Students Create, Explore, and Learn at Maine Outdoor Learning Pavilion

Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, students from the Katahdin Program at RSU 14 (Windham Raymond School District) accessed the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Outdoor Learning Pavilion on Mackworth Island numerous times. While at the pavilion, these students worked on three different projects: building planter boxes for their hoop house at the Windham Community Garden; building picnic tables for several community partners; and building a 16-foot rowing dory in partnership with Sailing Ships Maine, to be used by students in the Katahdin Program. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Save the Date! 15th Annual Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Conference on November 13

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, in collaboration with the University of Maine System, is hosting the 15th Annual Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Conference on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center. | More

Summer Reading Challenge/Professional Learning Day to Empower Educators, Center Stories, and Cultivate Belonging

The Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA) is proud to host the third annual MCSTOYA Connects, a summer reading challenge and professional learning day that provides a unique opportunity for Maine educators to come together around books and conversation. | More

Reminder: Register for the Maine DOE 2025 Annual Summit on August 5 and 6; Fees Waived for Identified Schools

Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, which will be held on August 5 and 6 at Thomas College. The two-day event, which costs $250 per person, includes breakfast, lunch, and access to nearly 100 sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Maine DOE is pleased to announce that registration fees will be waived for identified schools for up to $2,500 (the equivalent of 10 staff members) per school. Identified schools are those that have been identified as part of Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS). | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.