Back-to-School Grants Available for School Employees through LifeChanger of the Year

LifeChanger of the Year, an annual national recognition program for educators and school employees, is excited to announce a back-to-school grant opportunity for teachers, as they prepare for the 2025-2026 school year.

This summer, LifeChanger of the Year will be awarding 10 $500 Back-to-School Supply Grants to K-12 public, private, and charter school employees nationwide. These grants are designed to help cover the out-of-pocket costs that educators often spend on school supplies.

Applications are open from July 1 through August 15, 2025. All strong applicants will automatically be considered for the 2025-2026 LifeChanger of the Year program, with a chance to win up to $20,000 to split with their school.

LifeChanger of the Year is sponsored by the National Life Group and the National Life Group Foundation. Since its inception in 2006, the goal of the National Life Group Foundation is to do good in the communities in which we live and work by supporting nonprofit and educational organizations.

For questions about this grant opportunity, please contact the National Life Group.

