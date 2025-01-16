Norm Scranton Takes the Helm of Iconic Elwin Antique Mall, Preserving History and Expanding Its Legacy

Photo Credit: Laura Tortorice Dick Moser Right, Norm Scranton Left, Photo Credit: April Hiser

“I’ve always believed that antiques connect us to something greater—our history and culture,” said Scranton. I'm honored to continue the legacy.

The Elwin Antique Mall demonstrates the power of reimagining old spaces. Where history is tangible, and the past and present converge. It is a destination people travel miles to experience.” — Norm Stanton

ELWIN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norm Scranton Takes the Helm of Iconic Elwin Antique Mall, Preserving History and Expanding Its LegacyIn the heart of Central Illinois stands a historic gem that has drawn antique enthusiasts and history lovers for decades: the Elwin Antique Mall. Housed in the repurposed L-Win Motel, this unique destination offers visitors a chance to step back in time and uncover treasures that span generations. Now, this landmark is entering a new era as longtime owner Dick Moser passes the torch to Norm Scranton, a man whose lifelong passion for antiques ensures the mall’s legacy will continue to thrive.A Legacy Built on History and PreservationThe story of the Elwin Antique Mall begins with the L-Win Motel. This roadside haven catered to travelers along U.S. Route 51 in the mid-20th century. Built to serve the growing number of motorists exploring the Midwest, the L-Win Motel was a hallmark of its time. Its L-shaped design and cozy accommodations made it a memorable stop for those journeying through Illinois.In 1990, the motel was purchased by Dick Moser and Tom Estell, who recognized an opportunity to repurpose the property while preserving its historic charm. Together, they transformed the building into the Elwin Antique Mall, converting each motel room into a booth where dealers could showcase antiques, collectibles, and vintage treasures. Over the past 35 years, the mall has become a beloved destination for visitors from Illinois and neighboring states, offering an eclectic mix of history and nostalgia.Norm Scranton: A New Chapter Rooted in PassionAs the new owner of the Elwin Antique Mall, Norm Scranton brings a rich history with antiques that spans generations. Scranton’s love for antiques was nurtured by his grandparents, who ran a successful antique store in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. His grandmother was an expert in antique glassware, while his grandfather specialized in clocks. Growing up surrounded by their expertise and passion, Scranton developed a deep appreciation for the craftsmanship and history embedded in every piece.“When I learned that the Elwin Antique Mall could be at risk of demolition under a potential buyer, I knew I had to act,” said Scranton. “This place is more than a building—it’s a living piece of history. I’m honored to continue what Dick Moser began and ensure the mall remains a destination for antique enthusiasts, history lovers, and anyone who values preserving the past.”A Destination for Antique Enthusiasts and History BuffsThe Elwin Antique Mall is more than a collection of antiques; it’s an experience that appeals to a wide audience. With over 35 years of history as an antique mall and decades more as the L-Win Motel, the property attracts those who cherish the art of repurposing and the stories that old buildings can tell. Each booth is curated by passionate dealers who offer a wide range of items, from vintage furniture and glassware to advertising memorabilia and handcrafted pieces.Visitors to the Elwin Antique Mall often describe it as a treasure hunt, with each room offering something new and unexpected. Whether you’re a seasoned collector, a casual browser, or someone looking for a unique piece to repurpose for modern use, the mall provides an unparalleled experience.Preserving the Past, Building the FutureUnder Scranton’s stewardship, the Elwin Antique Mall will continue its commitment to excellence while exploring ways to engage with an even broader audience. Plans include hosting special events, educational programs, and workshops to teach visitors about the history of antiques and the importance of preservation.“The Elwin Antique Mall is a testament to the power of reimagining old spaces,” said Scranton. “It’s a place where history is tangible, where the past and present converge. I want it to remain a destination that people travel miles to experience.”Plan Your VisitThe Elwin Antique Mall is located at 5027 US 51 in Elwin, Illinois. It is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm. Whether you’re an antique enthusiast, a history buff, or someone who appreciates the charm of repurposed spaces, the mall invites you to explore its storied halls and discover treasures from bygone eras.For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Norm Scranton, please contact:Dorothy Gritton 217-520-5677Norm Scranton 217-412-8218Facebook: Elwin Antique Mall

