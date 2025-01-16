Jack Griffo Returns to SPiN in Los Angeles

Jack Griffo Joe Lorenzo SPiN LA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack Griffo from the Nickelodeon series 'The Thundermans', 'The Thundermans Return', 'Jinxed,' and the Netflix original series 'Alexa and Katie', will be at the upcoming Annual SPiN Awards in Los Angeles.During SPiN LA, Griffo is set to present awards for excellence in Acting, Modelling, Singing, Dancing to this year’s most deserving new talent.“It’s a great pleasure to have Jack Griffo part of SPiN LA,” stated Joe Lorenzo , CEO of SPiN LA. “Jacks level of commitment to his craft is amazing. It’s our pleasure to have him bestow his years of experience, wisdom, and knowledge to our performers.”The Nickelodeon star is a staple at SPiN Los Angeles, having attended the convention twice a year for the past three years. At the final night's awards show, Griffo hands out awards, takes pictures with young fans, and speaks to hopefuls about how to navigate the TV and film industry.Jack Griffo will be a presenter at the SPiN Awards on Tuesday January 21st, and the iconic Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.About SPiN:SPiN is an organization dedicated to giving young talent and adults the tools necessary to have a successful career and entertainment.

