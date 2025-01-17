honeygrow Continues Playoff Celebration with Fun Fan Deals

honeygrow Stir-fry and Salad Playoff Celebration Deal

honeygrow celebrates playoffs with Baltimore, D.C., & Philly fans who can score 50% off on a second stir-fry or salad on Monday, January 20, 2025.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The playoffs are heating up, and honeygrow is here to sweeten the deal for Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia fans. To celebrate the next round of playoff games, honeygrow is offering a special deal: if your team wins this weekend (January 18-19), you can score a 50% off deal on a second stir-fry or salad with a purchase of one at full price, Monday, January 20, 2025.To redeem the buy one, get one 50% offer, guests can simply use the promo code LETSGO in the honeygrow app . The maximum discount is $8.00.“Our fans bring as much passion to their teams as honeygrow does for our noodles, and we love to see that same level of excitement,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Based in Philly (Go Birds!), we’re thrilled to cheer on all the teams this weekend and give our own amazing fans a little extra love with their bragging rights through this special offer.”honeygrow is known for its wholesome and customizable meals, including stir-frys, salads, and honeybars. Whether vegan, keto, or gluten-free, honeygrow has something for everyone, all made fresh and with the highest quality ingredients.About honeygrowhoneygrow is on a mission to bring people together through wholesome and simple foods. Founded in 2012, the Philadelphia-based company specializes in delicious and customizable stir-frys, salads, and honeybars. Using only the highest quality ingredients, honeygrow provides a robust variety of nutrition-forward options for customers across a wide range of lifestyles. honeygrow has more than 50 locations across DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, OH and VA. For more information about honeygrow, please visit www.honeygrow.com and follow honeygrow on Facebook, Instagram and X.

