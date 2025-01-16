WDVA Brain Injury and Recovery Program Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bremerton Elks Lodge #1181 and Launches Monthly Peer Groups for Veterans and Military Families

The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Brain Injury and Recovery Program is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bremerton Elks Lodge #1181, solidifying a collaboration that will expand support services for Veterans and military families in the region.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the effort to provide essential brain injury recovery resources and mental health support to those who have served our country.

“The WDVA Brain Injury and Recovery Program is committed to empowering Veterans, military families, and caregivers by providing a supportive space where they can share experiences, receive expert guidance, and develop practical solutions to their challenges. Our partnership with the Bremerton Elks Lodge to provide these monthly peer support groups is an essential part of our effort to build a stronger, more resilient community.” – Abuoh Neufville, Assistant Director of Veteran Services & Counseling and Wellness

As part of the collaboration, your Brain Injury and Recovery Program will host monthly peer support groups at the Bremerton Elks Lodge, on the second Tuesday of each month, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. These peer groups will offer a safe and supportive environment for Veterans and military families to share their experiences, build connections, and access resources to support their recovery from brain injuries and other challenges related to military service.

Michael Hoarn, Bremerton Elks Lodge #1181 Trustee and Chairman of the Board said “We are very excited about this opportunity. One of our mottos in the Elk’s is “as long as there is an elk alive, Veterans will not be forgotten.”

The monthly peer groups will be open to all Veterans, active-duty military members, and their families who are coping with brain injuries and challenges. It is also available to caregivers. Each meeting will feature a blend of peer-led discussions, expert guidance, and resource-sharing designed to help participants cope with the challenges they face, learn new strategies for recovery, and connect with others who understand their experiences.

“The Elks Lodge has generously offered a dedicated space, allowing our peer group to help Veterans, military members and their families strengthen resilience, build camaraderie, and heal together. We serve those who served by creating a welcoming place for connection and support.” - Heather Bahme, Brain Injury and Recovery Program Manager

For more information about the Brain Injury and Recovery Program and its services, please visit the WDVA website at Brain Injury & Recovery-TBI Program | WDVA. Join us in supporting resilience and recovery within our Veteran and military family communities.

For photos visit our Flickr Album: 2025.01.13 WDVA Brain Injury and Recovery Program MOU Signing with Bremerton Elks Lodge 1181 | Flickr