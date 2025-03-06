PROCLAMATION - Brain Injury Awareness Month

WHEREAS, the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) acknowledges the urgent need to raise awareness about brain injury prevention, treatment and long-term support for veterans and their families; and

WHEREAS, brain injuries are a major public health concern, affecting millions of Americans, including many veterans, who are at heightened risk due to the nature of their military service; and

WHEREAS, brain injuries, whether mild or severe, can significantly alter a person's life, impacting their physical, cognitive and emotional well-being, and veterans face unique challenges in coping with these effects; and

WHEREAS, increased education, outreach and advocacy can help ensure that individuals living with brain injuries, particularly veterans, receive the care, services and community support necessary to live their lives to the fullest; and

WHEREAS, the WDVA calls on all Washington residents to engage in efforts to raise awareness of brain injuries, improve prevention strategies and ensure that veterans and their families have access to the vital resources they need to heal; and

WHEREAS, the theme for Brain Injury Awareness Month 2025 in Washington state is "Reconnecting: Life After Brain Injury," focusing on the importance of social reintegration for individuals recovering from brain injury and the journey of rebuilding connections with family; friends; work, and community, addressing the isolation that many brain injury survivors experience;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim March 2025 as

Brain Injury Awareness Month



in Washington and I urge all people in our state to join me in this special observance.

Signed this 5th day of March, 2025

Governor Bob Ferguson ~