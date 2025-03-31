Definition of Veteran Legislation Expands Washington State Department of Licensing Benefits

Tumwater, WA – The Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) will implement policy updates to broaden the eligibility criteria for veterans seeking veteran designations on driver licenses, special license plates, and veteran emblems starting April 1, 2025.

“We proudly partnered with the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs to align our policies with the new definition of Veteran,” said DOL Director Marcus Glasper. “This ensures that more veterans qualify for their well-earned benefits.”

What’s Changed with the Definition of Veteran?

House Bill 2014 allows more veterans to qualify for state services and programs and expands eligibility for veterans and their families. The expanded definition of veteran now includes:

Veterans already receiving or eligible for federal Department of Veterans Affairs monetary benefits (such as pensions or disability compensation).

Veterans separated with less-than-honorable characterizations of service due solely to sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, even if they don’t receive federal benefits.

Driver License Designations

Veterans can add a veteran designation to their driver license or ID card at no additional cost. To qualify, veterans must provide one of these documents:

DD Form 214 with a qualifying discharge status.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs identification card.

Veterans can add a designation at DOL’s website, dol.wa.gov. Documentation can be uploaded, which means the process can be completed without visiting a driver licensing office.

Special Plates and Emblems

As of April 1, 2025, veterans, or their surviving spouses or domestic partners, meeting the new eligibility criteria can access special plates and veteran emblems through DOL. Proceeds benefit veterans and their families.

“We are excited that more veterans will qualify for their earned benefits under the new definition of a veteran,” said David Puente Jr., WDVA’s director. “These benefits, including special plates and veteran emblems, directly support programs benefiting veterans and their families, such as our Washington Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake.”

For more information about these changes, visit dva.wa.gov/definition-veteran or watch our short video.