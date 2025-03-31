Governor Ferguson Visits Spokane Veterans Home Highlighting Future Replacement Plans

On March 29th, Governor Bob Ferguson made his first visit to the Spokane Veterans Home, where he gained a firsthand look at the exceptional care provided to resident veterans and learned more about the ongoing Spokane Veterans Home Replacement Project. His visit comes at a critical time as the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) works to secure funding for a new state-of-the-art facility.

Governor Ferguson expressed deep admiration for the staff’s dedication and the high quality of care provided to the veterans at the Spokane Veterans Home. Residents were engaged and excited as they awaited the Governor’s arrival, and several had the chance to ask him questions about the state of government and his priorities. One resident, John, shared with the Governor just how incredible the staff at the facility are, going above and beyond in their service to our veterans. This interaction further highlighted the personalized and compassionate care provided by our team.



The Governor’s visit included a tour of the home, guided by Administrator Mark Michaels, which gave him an opportunity to interact with both staff and residents. During the tour, the Governor met with staff members who shared insights into their work and their commitment to caring for veterans. It was evident that the Spokane Veterans Home is a place where staff and residents share a unique bond, built on trust, respect, and compassion.

A key moment during the visit was the presentation by Director David Puente Jr., who provided an overview of the proposed replacement project for the Spokane Veterans Home. Director Puente Jr. discussed plans for a new, larger facility to be built near the Mann-Grandstaff U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This new location would offer improved access to healthcare and provide better amenities, with more space and outdoor areas to enhance the overall quality of life for residents. Director Puente Jr. also answered a series of thoughtful questions, showcasing his advocacy for this important project.

Governor Ferguson was deeply moved by the visit and highlighted the importance of providing our veterans with a facility that truly matches their service to our country. He noted that the replacement project is a vital investment in the future of the veterans’ community, and he emphasized the need to secure both state and federal funding for its realization.

As the Spokane Veterans Home continues to move forward with the replacement project, it is important to recognize the incredible efforts of our staff. The visit came on the heels of two back-to-back surveys, testing the resilience of our team. Despite these challenges, our staff showed unwavering dedication, and many even came in on their day off to ensure the success of this important visit. We extend a heartfelt thank you to the management team and all staff members who contributed to this visit’s success. Your commitment to our veterans is truly appreciated and helps make the Spokane Veterans Home a place of excellence.

We are proud of the work that our staff does every day in providing outstanding care to our veterans. Looking ahead, the potential for a new, state-of-the-art facility promises to further elevate the quality of life and care we offer. Thank you to everyone who made this visit a success, and thank you to our staff for their continued dedication to our veterans.

Together, we are shaping a bright future for our veterans and continuing to build a facility that honors their service.

Press Video Coverage of Governor Ferguson's Visit Available:

For additional details on the Spokane Veterans Home Replacement Project, read more in The Spokesman-Review article: Gov. Ferguson visits Spokane Veterans Home.