Lessons from the Pitch Inspire New Book on Success In the Boardroom and Beyond

“The Soccer of Success: How the Beautiful Game Can Help You Achieve Goals in Business and Life” by Ciarán McArdle is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Soccer of Success: How the Beautiful Game Can Help You Achieve Goals in Business and Life" by Ciarán McArdle is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon In "The Soccer of Success," Ciarán McArdle invites readers to explore how soccer principles can be applied to achieve greatness in all areas of life, whether on the pitch, in the boardroom, or at home. Using the simple yet powerful framework of Plan, Perform, Recover, McArdle provides readers with a step-by-step guide to creating a personal playbook for success.The book blends engaging soccer anecdotes with pitch-tested strategies to help readers set goals, overcome challenges, and maximize their potential.“Peak performance is going to look different for everyone reading this book,” McArdle said. “Some are looking for a big promotion; others are hoping to start their own company. Some want to take better care of their finances; others would love to run a 5K at a respectable time. Whatever you are looking to accomplish, though, the lessons here are designed to help you achieve it.”Readers will discover:- Strategies to maintain focus and energy in high-pressure situations.- Insights into teamwork and leadership drawn from elite soccer teams.- Tools to reflect on past performances and plan for future achievements."The Soccer of Success" promises to resonate with soccer fans, business leaders, and anyone seeking inspiration to elevate their personal and professional lives.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About Ciarán McArdleCiarán McArdle has dedicated his career to soccer in America. As the co-founder of XL Soccer World, McArdle has developed ten state-of-the-art soccer facilities along the East Coast, hosting over three million visitors annually. He is also the founder of XL Academy, a school designed to nurture the next generation of soccer talent. Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, McArdle chairs Kicking Kids Cancer and has received accolades such as "40 under 40" by Orlando Business Journal and "CEO of the Year" in 2016. He lives with his family in Orlando, Florida.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactForbes Books Media Contact: Shandi Thompson, sthompson@forbesbooks.com

