Staffing CEO Offers a Definitive Perspective on Workforce Management

"Building Blocks of Success" by Monte Block is released with Forbes Books.

“Building Blocks of Success: An Inside Look at the Technical Contract Staffing Industry” by Monte Block is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — "Building Blocks of Success: An Inside Look at the Technical Contract Staffing Industry," by Monte Block, is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "Building Blocks of Success," Monte Block, who has spent nearly five decades in the technical staffing industry, shares his journey from learning under his father, Jerry, to building a multimillion-dollar staffing firm. He offers insights that help business leaders leverage technical contract staffing. From his time working for a publicly held company to owning Equiliem (Rotator), this expertise has been passed down through generations. Jerry Block taught the business to Monte and his wife Linda. Years later, Jerry helped Linda and Monte teach their children, Brad, Shannon, and Jourdan—shaping a company poised for continued success.Block’s book is packed with insights on government contracts, managing complex regulatory requirements, and fostering a resilient company culture. His perspective emphasizes the importance of ethics in business, building strong relationships, and investing in great people.Aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals will learn to seize opportunities, master legal compliance, and develop strategies for thriving under any conditions.“Through this book, you will gain backstage access to the good, the bad, and the ugly in technical contract staffing,” Block said. “You can customize this road map to make it work most effectively for you and your future endeavors. I turned my passion into a multimillion-dollar business, and now I get to enjoy every minute of it. My goal with Building Blocks of Success is to help you do the same. Because if you’re hungry, determined, and willing to take risks for the reward, you deserve the success coming your way.”A blend of personal advice and hard-earned leadership insights makes Monte Block’s new book a trusted resource for anyone aiming to excel in workforce management and talent acquisition.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorMonte Block is proud to be the CEO of Equiliem (Rotator Staffing Services) since 1999. Second-generation in the staffing world, with over 40 years of experience in the contract services industry, Monte has successfully marketed, serviced, and administered staff augmentation and vendor partner relationships with myriad clients. He has been recognized over the past six years as one of the top 100 most influential people in the Staffing Industry by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). He is a frequent expert event speaker and trainer at conferences and seminars across the country.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.